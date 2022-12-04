^

Sports

Lady Archers hunt down Tigresses in rubber match, book UAAP women's finals berth

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 4, 2022 | 5:31pm
Lady Archers hunt down Tigresses in rubber match, book UAAP women's finals berth
DLSU's Bettina Binaohan
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The DLSU Lady Archers are back in the UAAP women's basketball finals for the first time since UAAP Season 79 after a 74-69 squeaker past the UST Growling Tigresses in their do-or-die Final Four match at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Lady Archers, whose twice-to-beat advantage was erased by the Growling Tigresses to force the rubber match, staved off a UST fight back in the fourth salvo.

"First, I'd like to give credit to UST, they played one hell of a series against us, but we were the better team this time around." said La Salle head coach Cholo Villanueva.

"We made the proper adjustment on what they're doing in their previous games." he added.

La Salle needed to eke out some clutch makes from the free throw line after UST erased a nine-point deficit before Rocel Dionisio scored on a layup with 47 ticks left to tie the game at 69-all.

Bettina Binaohan, who was named UAAP Co-Player of the Week recently, nailed two pressure filled free throws to give La Salle back the advantage, 71-69.

La Salle then forced the 24-shot clock violation in the next possession to get the ball back. A split from Marga Jimenez held the door ajar for the UST Tigresses.

MVP-apparent Eka Soriano narrowly missed an and-one opportunity with 8.4 ticks left that proved costly for UST. Though she was fouled in the process, Soriano missed her first free throw that derailed the game plan to leave the second freebie short.

Still, there was still breathing room for UST to pull the rug from under the Lady Archers when Lee Sario missed both free throws with 6.7 remaining on the clock.

But Sario was able to get her own rebound to deny UST of the comeback.

Charmine Torres tacked on two free throws to arrive at the final score.

Fina Niantcho Tchuido paced the Lady Archers with 18 points and 12 boards. She also had two steals and two blocks.

Binaohan, who claimed Player of the Game honors added 17 markers, 10 boards, two assists, two steals, and a block. Torres chipped in 16 markers and eight boards.

Agatha Bron paced UST in the losing effort with 13 markers. Soriano finished with 10 points, nine boards, six assists, three steals, and a block.

Game 1 of the finals between La Salle and NU tips off on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Of note, La Salle gave NU their only loss of the season and also snapped a 108-game win streak by the Lady Bulldogs.

The scores:

DLSU (74) -- Niantcho 18, Binaohan 17, Torres 16, Sario 12, Jimenez 5, Dalisay 3, Arciga 2, De La Paz 1, Camba 0, Ahmed 0, Espinas 0.
UST (69) -- Bron 13, Soriano 10, Dionisio 9, Villasin 8, Tacatac 8, Pangilinan 8, Ambos 8, Serrano 3, Santos 2.

Quarterscores: 21-18, 38-34, 57-50, 74-69

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Folayang rues early stoppage in TKO loss to Marques

Folayang rues early stoppage in TKO loss to Marques

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Folayang, who was getting into his groove before he was caught by a right straight by Marques that floored him, believed that...
Sports
fbtw

Anomalies in Pacman’s fight quashed

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
WBA referee/judge Silvestre Abainza and WBC judge Rey Danseco said yesterday there is no basis to claims by referee Carlos Padilla that anomalies marred the fight between Manny Pacquiao and Australian Nedal Hussein...
Sports
fbtw
ONE Fight Night 5: Denice Zamboanga relishes home win, targets pal Stamp Fairtex next

ONE Fight Night 5: Denice Zamboanga relishes home win, targets pal Stamp Fairtex next

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The win snapped a two-bout slump for Zamboanga, who was also delighted to have had her loved ones present for the ride this...
Sports
fbtw
Daughter of Filipino referee says Pacquiao cheating statement 'misconstrued, misinterpreted'

Daughter of Filipino referee says Pacquiao cheating statement 'misconstrued, misinterpreted'

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
In a letter addressed to the "boxing community of the world", Suzy Padilla Tuano came to defense of the 88-year-old referee...
Sports
fbtw
Vera retires from MMA after Aliakbari loss, Eustaquio's streak ends

Vera retires from MMA after Aliakbari loss, Eustaquio's streak ends

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Vera, 45, announced his retirement from MMA in the post-fight interview inside the ONE Circle.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tabuena ties for 17th, Thai dominates in Indonesian Masters

Tabuena ties for 17th, Thai dominates in Indonesian Masters

By Jan Veran | 47 minutes ago
Miguel Tabuena holed out with a bogey on the tough finishing par-5 hole and settled for a two-under 70, ending up tied at...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am player tops National Hockey League in goals scored

Fil-Am player tops National Hockey League in goals scored

3 hours ago
Jason Robertson, who plays for the Dallas Stars in the NHL, has 22 goals to his name to lead the league’s ongoing 2022-2023...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors shoot down Rockets, Mavs beat Knicks in New York

Warriors shoot down Rockets, Mavs beat Knicks in New York

3 hours ago
Wiggins drained a career-high eight three-pointers, five of them in the third quarter when he scored 17 points.
Sports
fbtw
Ardina sustains form as Pagdanganan rebounds in LPGA Q Series

Ardina sustains form as Pagdanganan rebounds in LPGA Q Series

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
The ICTSI-backed ace, eyeing a full LPGA status after shuttling to the world’s premier ladies circuit and the Epson...
Sports
fbtw
PCAP: Negros KOs Iloilo in semis, faces Davao in division finals

PCAP: Negros KOs Iloilo in semis, faces Davao in division finals

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
After two years and six conferences, the Negros Kingsmen have finally gotten the monkey — the Iloilo Kisela Knights...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with