Fil-Am player tops National Hockey League in goals scored

Philstar.com
December 4, 2022 | 3:32pm
Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars looks on during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on November 15, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – A Filipino-American player is currently the leading goal scorer in the National Hockey League (NHL).

Jason Robertson, who plays for the Dallas Stars in the NHL, has 22 goals to his name to lead the league’s ongoing 2022-2023 season. He achieved the feat after scoring a hat trick — the third of his career — in the Stars' 5-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks last Thursday.

The hockey star thus became the NHL’s first 20-goal scorer this season, per a report by tsn.ca.

The 23-year-old Robertson is of Filipino descent, with his mother hailing from Manila. Drafted 39th overall by Dallas in 2017, he is the third hockey player of Filipino heritage to play in the NHL.

According to the NHL, Robertson is the second Fil-Am to play in the NHL, after Tim Stapleton.

His brother Nicholas is also in the league, playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

