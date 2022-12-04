^

Ardina sustains form as Pagdanganan rebounds in LPGA Q Series

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
December 4, 2022 | 2:48pm
Dottie Ardina
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina mastered Magnolia Grove’s Falls course with a 68 as she bolstered her LPGA Tour card bid three rounds into a grinding Q-Series in Mobile, Alabama Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

After taming the par-71 layout at the Robert Trent Jones Trail with a four-under 67 on her 28th birthday Friday, Ardina returned with a pair of 34s she spiked with a strong birdie-birdie windup, giving her a 54-hole aggregate of seven-under 207 heading to the last round of the two-week elims back at the Crossings course.

The ICTSI-backed ace, eyeing a full LPGA status after shuttling to the world’s premier ladies circuit and the Epson Tour this year, had a quiet one-birdie, one-bogey round at the par-72 Crossings layout in the first round Thursday.

From a share of 38th to joint 18th, Ardina moved to tied 14th, five strokes behind joint leaders Maddie Szeryk of Canada and American Riley Rennel, who pooled 202s after a 67 and 69, respectively.

But Ardina hopes to keep the momentum and confidence she had built at Falls as she resumes her campaign at 9:53 a.m. with Samantha Wagner of the US and Swede Dani Holmqvist at Crossings.

Bianca Pagdanganan, who put up a solid start of 68 at Crossings for an early share of ninth place but struggled at Falls with a 73, redeemed herself from that two-over card as she matched Ardina’s 68 to likewise boost her bid for one of the coveted cards staked for next year’s campaign.

The power-hitting Filipina, whose campaign is also supported by the world leading port operator, hit three birdies against two bogeys at the front then picked up strokes on Nos. 11 and 14 to rebound from tied 37th to a share of 25th at 209.

Pagdanganan also brims with confidence as she heads back to Crossings with Korean Hae Ran Ryu and Nataliya Guseva in their 9:20 a.m. clash.

Fil-Am Clariss Guce also stayed in the hunt for a spot for next week’s final stage as she pounded out a one-under 71 at Crossings for joint 66th at 214.

The top 70 and ties from a starting field of 99 after 72 holes will advance to next week’s battle at the Highland Oaks Golf Course in Dothan, also in Alabama with the top 45 and ties to receive LPGA Tour status for 2023.

Those finishing in the top-20 and ties will earn Category 14 status, while those from 21-45 will settle for Category 15 status and Category C Epson Tour status.

Those who will end up outside the top 45 but compete in all rounds of the tournament will receive Epson Tour status for 2023.

