PCAP: Negros KOs Iloilo in semis, faces Davao in division finals

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 4, 2022 | 12:59pm
PCAP: Negros KOs Iloilo in semis, faces Davao in division finals
MANILA, Philippines — The Negros Kingsmen are close to the throne.

After two years and six conferences, the Negros Kingsmen have finally gotten the monkey — the Iloilo Kisela Knights — off their backs in semifinals chess of PCAP’s Open Conference Saturday.

Negros shocked Iloilo by taking blitz play of the first set, 5.5-1.5. In rapid chess, GM Joey Antonio, WFM Cherry Ann Meija, and NM Cesar Mariano scored huge points, but that was it. 

Their homegrown boards, long a source of strength for them, were shut down by the Kingsmen’s NM Joel Pimentel, NM Edsel Montoya, and Ellan Asuela for the crucial six points and an 8-6 win for a 13.5-7.5 win in the first set.

During the second set and with a sense of urgency, if not desperation, Iloilo notched blitz play at 3.5-all. 

Come rapid chess, FM David Elorta, the huge difference in Negros’ ascent these last two conferences, took the two points from Antonio. 

Meija and Mariano still got their points but the homegrown boards were once more the difference. 

Only the Kisela Knights’ FM Fritz Bryan Porras scored some points as Negros took rapid chess 9-5 for an overall 12.5-8.5 win in the second set. 

And that sent Iloilo tumbling out of the southern division finals for the first time in their history as they made the division finals five consecutive times and the grand finals three straight. 

Negros will now take on the Davao Chess Eagles who beat back a spirited challenge from the Toledo Trojans — 11.5-9.5 and 2-1 in Armageddon in the second set. 

WNM Rowelyn Joy Acedo, NM Alex Lupian, and NM Jonathan Tan carried the Chess Eagles in the first set. 

In the second set, Acedo, Lupian, and FM Sander Severino provided big points in both blitz and rapid chess for the win.

Like Negros, Toledo has been knocking on the door of chess greatness — perhaps, one player away from taking on Davao or Iloilo.

But now, it will be Davao versus Negros for the southern division title and the right to go to the grand finals of the Open Conference. 

The division finals is slated for Wednesday, December 7.

