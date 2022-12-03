^

Sports

Vera retires from MMA after Aliakbari loss, Eustaquio's streak ends

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 3, 2022 | 10:33pm
Vera retires from MMA after Aliakbari loss, Eustaquio's streak ends
Brandon Vera
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — After two decades in mixed martial arts, Brandon Vera has called it a career after a TKO loss to Amir Aliakbari of Iran at ONE 164: Pacio vs Brooks here at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Vera, 45, announced his retirement from MMA in the post-fight interview inside the ONE Circle.

The Filipino-American was a former ONE heavyweight champion and has been in the industry since 2002.

"Kababayan, ang tagal ko nang ginagawa ito. You just witnessed my final fight," said Vera after the bout.

But Vera rued that he could not give the Filipinos a win in his last fight as he fell victim to Aliakbari's striking.

A flurry of punches saw Vera floored at the 3:37 mark of the opening round, prompting the referee stoppage.

Fans present at the venue gave the MMA veteran a standing ovation as he exited the ONE Circle. He finished his MMA career with a 16-10 record.

Meanwhile, Geje Eustaquio could not extend his win streak to three bouts, falling via first round knockout against Hu Yong.

Eustaquio attempted to use his grappling against the Chinese's striking after it was clear that Yong had the heavier punches.

But the former ONE flyweight titlist was caught in a solid right hook that sent him to the canvas after 4:43 in the opening round.

Yong thus derailed Eustaquio's bid to return to the title picture. He also earned a $US50,000 bonus on the way.

Eustaquio fell to 14-9 while Yong hiked his record to 10-4.

BRANDON VERA

MMA

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Folayang rues early stoppage in TKO loss to Marques

Folayang rues early stoppage in TKO loss to Marques

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Folayang, who was getting into his groove before he was caught by a right straight by Marques that floored him, believed that...
Sports
fbtw
Daughter of Filipino referee says Pacquiao cheating statement 'misconstrued, misinterpreted'

Daughter of Filipino referee says Pacquiao cheating statement 'misconstrued, misinterpreted'

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
In a letter addressed to the "boxing community of the world", Suzy Padilla Tuano came to defense of the 88-year-old referee...
Sports
fbtw

Anomalies in Pacman’s fight quashed

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
WBA referee/judge Silvestre Abainza and WBC judge Rey Danseco said yesterday there is no basis to claims by referee Carlos Padilla that anomalies marred the fight between Manny Pacquiao and Australian Nedal Hussein...
Sports
fbtw
UP's Malick Diouf set to win UAAP MVP; Tigress Soriano runs away with women's plum

UP's Malick Diouf set to win UAAP MVP; Tigress Soriano runs away with women's plum

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The Senegalese big man normed 10.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Maroons....
Sports
fbtw
Archers, Falcons battle for last Final Four slot

Archers, Falcons battle for last Final Four slot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
Action erupts at 6 p.m. after the Archers and the Falcons' tie at fourth place with similar 7-7 cards set the stage for a...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Arcilla, Kinaadman seal Brookside Open finale

Arcilla, Kinaadman seal Brookside Open finale

18 minutes ago
Johnny Arcilla and Charles Kinaadman hacked out a pair of three-set victories last Friday to arrange a showdown for the Brookside...
Sports
fbtw
Over 3,000 apply for FIBA World Cup volunteers

Over 3,000 apply for FIBA World Cup volunteers

By Joaquin Henson | 18 minutes ago
The overwhelming response to the call for FIBA World Cup volunteers is a positive sign that the country is excitedly awaiting...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX, ROS dispute 8th spot

NLEX, ROS dispute 8th spot

By Olmin Leyba | 18 minutes ago
NLEX and Rain or Shine take one last shot at the remaining seat in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals today in...
Sports
fbtw
Archers, Falcons figure in KO match

Archers, Falcons figure in KO match

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 minutes ago
La Salle and Adamson duke it out one last time in a win-or-go-home knockout setto with the survivor marching on to complete...
Sports
fbtw
Folayang floored in ONE comeback

Folayang floored in ONE comeback

18 minutes ago
Eduard “Landslide” Folayang’s return to Manila took a huge blow as he dropped a second-round TKO loss to...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with