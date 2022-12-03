Tabuena slips in weather-suspended Indonesian Masters

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena sputtered in tough conditions, hobbling with a two- over card with two holes to play in the third round of the Indonesian Masters suspended due to threat of lightning Saturday.

Tabuena bucked a bogey on No. 15 at resumption of his second round play that was halted due to darkness Friday with two birdies in the last three holes to save a 69 and stay in the hunt at joint seventh, four strokes off halfway joint leaders Mathiam Keyser and Sarit Suwannarut.

But after seven straight pars to start his third round, the ICTSI-backed ace bogeyed Nos. 8 and 9 and settled for a run of pars in the first seven holes at the back.

He had a running 6-under total for joint 21st with Suwannarut wresting solo control at 15-under with a four-under card after 14 holes.

Kosuke Hamamoto also sizzled with a five-under card after 15 holes to move to solo second at 13-under as Keyser stumbled with a four-over card after 14 holes.

Meanwhile, Angelo Que groped a 74 for joint 58th at 216 while Juvic Pagunsan faltered with a 75 after a second round 67 to fall to joint 62nd at 217.

After a birdie-less backside 38, Pagunsan dropped another stroke on the par-5 No. 2 but birdied the next two holes, only to bogey the next three before holing out with another birdie for a roller-coaster frontside 35.

Que, who made it to the weekend play with a 70, likewise hobbled in a backside start marred by a bogey on the 17th and a triple-bogey on the next. He battled back with three birdies against a bogey in the first four holes at the front then regained a stroke he yielded on the seventh with a closing birdie for a 74.