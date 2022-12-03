^

Sports

Tabuena slips in weather-suspended Indonesian Masters

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
December 3, 2022 | 5:52pm
Tabuena slips in weather-suspended Indonesian Masters
Miguel Tabuena in 2020
FILE / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena sputtered in tough conditions, hobbling with a two- over card with two holes to play in the third round of the Indonesian Masters suspended due to threat of lightning Saturday.

Tabuena bucked a bogey on No. 15 at resumption of his second round play that was halted due to darkness Friday with two birdies in the last three holes to save a 69 and stay in the hunt at joint seventh, four strokes off halfway joint leaders Mathiam Keyser and Sarit Suwannarut.

But after seven straight pars to start his third round, the ICTSI-backed ace bogeyed Nos. 8 and 9 and settled for a run of pars in the first seven holes at the back.

He had a running 6-under total for joint 21st with Suwannarut wresting solo control at 15-under with a four-under card after 14 holes.

Kosuke Hamamoto also sizzled with a five-under card after 15 holes to move to solo second at 13-under as Keyser stumbled with a four-over card after 14 holes.

Meanwhile, Angelo Que groped a 74 for joint 58th at 216 while Juvic Pagunsan faltered with a 75 after a second round 67 to fall to joint 62nd at 217.

After a birdie-less backside 38, Pagunsan dropped another stroke on the par-5 No. 2 but birdied the next two holes, only to bogey the next three before holing out with another birdie for a roller-coaster frontside 35.

Que, who made it to the weekend play with a 70, likewise hobbled in a backside start marred by a bogey on the 17th and a triple-bogey on the next. He battled back with three birdies against a bogey in the first four holes at the front then regained a stroke he yielded on the seventh with a closing birdie for a 74.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Daughter of Filipino referee says Pacquiao cheating statement 'misconstrued, misinterpreted'

Daughter of Filipino referee says Pacquiao cheating statement 'misconstrued, misinterpreted'

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
In a letter addressed to the "boxing community of the world", Suzy Padilla Tuano came to defense of the 88-year-old referee...
Sports
fbtw
Folayang falls to Marques in 2nd round TKO

Folayang falls to Marques in 2nd round TKO

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Folayang had been getting into rhythm in the fight when he was floored by the lankier Marques and he fell flat on his fa...
Sports
fbtw
Denice Zamboanga outpoints Chinese foe in ONE Fight Night 5

Denice Zamboanga outpoints Chinese foe in ONE Fight Night 5

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Zamboanga, fighting for the first time in Manila, used her improved striking against Heqin to claim the advantage early.
Sports
fbtw
Opinion: World Cup set for frantic, intense finish

Opinion: World Cup set for frantic, intense finish

By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
This 2022 World Cup in Qatar is shaping up to be one of the best, if not the best. This edition is also the first time that...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto fan event set in Sydney

Kai Sotto fan event set in Sydney

8 hours ago
WSB Street and Coinchella in cooperation with the Adelaide 36ers are thrilled to announce the first-ever “One Night...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ardina rebounds with solid 67, but Pagdanganan stumbles in LPGA Q-Series

Ardina rebounds with solid 67, but Pagdanganan stumbles in LPGA Q-Series

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Ardina dominated the backside of the par-71 Falls with birdies on Nos. 10, 11 and 14 as she completed a 34-33 that included...
Sports
fbtw
UP's Malick Diouf set to win UAAP MVP; Tigress Soriano runs away with women's plum

UP's Malick Diouf set to win UAAP MVP; Tigress Soriano runs away with women's plum

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Senegalese big man normed 10.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Maroons....
Sports
fbtw
ONE Fight Night 5: Denice Zamboanga relishes home win, targets pal Stamp Fairtex next

ONE Fight Night 5: Denice Zamboanga relishes home win, targets pal Stamp Fairtex next

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The win snapped a two-bout slump for Zamboanga, who was also delighted to have had her loved ones present for the ride this...
Sports
fbtw
Archers, Falcons battle for last Final Four slot

Archers, Falcons battle for last Final Four slot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Action erupts at 6 p.m. after the Archers and the Falcons' tie at fourth place with similar 7-7 cards set the stage for a...
Sports
fbtw
Malykhin scores 100K knockout in electric ending to ONE Fight Night 5

Malykhin scores 100K knockout in electric ending to ONE Fight Night 5

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The main event of the first of twin events by ONE Championship here, Malykhin absolutely demolished erstwhile reigning champion...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with