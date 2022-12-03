Ardina rebounds with solid 67, but Pagdanganan stumbles in LPGA Q-Series

Dottie Ardina of Philippines plays her shot on the third tee during the first round of the Epson Tour Championship at the Champions course at LPGA International on October 06, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina rebounded from a pedestrian 72 start at the Crossings course Thursday with a solid four-under 67 at the Falls layout Friday (Saturday, Manila time), moving from tied 39th to a share of 18th after two rounds of the grueling LPGA Q-Series in Mobile, Alabama.

Ardina dominated the backside of the par-71 Falls with birdies on Nos. 10, 11 and 14 as she completed a 34-33 that included a birdie on the par-3 No. 2, gaining her 21 spots after a so-so one-birdie, one-bogey card at the par-72 Crossings at the Robert Trent Jones Trail at Magnolia Grove.

With a four-under 139 aggregate, Ardina still stood six shots behind American Riley Rennell and Germany’s Manon De Roey, who matched 133s on a 67 and 69, respectively, both at Crossings for a two-stroke lead over Canada’s Maddie Szeryk and Lauren Hartlage of the US, who shot a 64 and 69, respectively, for 135s.

Despite her big jump, however, the ICTSI-backed Ardina still have a lot of work to do with six more rounds left in the two-week final elims leading to LPGA Tour cards next year. The top 70 plus ties from a starting field of 99 after 72 holes will advance to the final week slated at the Highland Oaks Golf Course in Dothan, also in Alabama, next week.

The top 45 and ties with the best cumulative scores over two weeks will receive LPGA Tour status for 2023. But only those finishing in the top-20 and ties will earn Category 14 status, while those from 21-45 will settle for Category 15 status and Category C Epson Tour status.

Those who will end up outside the top 45 but compete in all rounds of the tournament will receive Epson Tour status for 2023.

Bianca Pagdanganan actually put up an impressive start of a bogey-free 68 at Crossings Thursday but struggled with a two-over 73 at Falls, marred by three bogeys against a birdie as she tumbled from joint ninth to a share of 37th at 141.

That puts premium on consistency for the bidders with Clariss Guce also rebounding from a 73 at Crossings with a 70 at Falls to improve to a share of 61st.

Pagdanganan bogeyed Nos. 3 and 6, birdied the par-5 10th but yielded another stroke on No. 15 for a 37-36 card while Guce bucked a bogey on the first hole with birdies on Nos. 5 and 12 for a pair of 35s.