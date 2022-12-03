^

Sports

Ardina rebounds with solid 67, but Pagdanganan stumbles in LPGA Q-Series

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
December 3, 2022 | 4:54pm
Ardina rebounds with solid 67, but Pagdanganan stumbles in LPGA Q-Series
Dottie Ardina of Philippines plays her shot on the third tee during the first round of the Epson Tour Championship at the Champions course at LPGA International on October 06, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
MIKE STOBE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina rebounded from a pedestrian 72 start at the Crossings course Thursday with a solid four-under 67 at the Falls layout Friday (Saturday, Manila time), moving from tied 39th to a share of 18th after two rounds of the grueling LPGA Q-Series in Mobile, Alabama.

Ardina dominated the backside of the par-71 Falls with birdies on Nos. 10, 11 and 14 as she completed a 34-33 that included a birdie on the par-3 No. 2, gaining her 21 spots after a so-so one-birdie, one-bogey card at the par-72 Crossings at the Robert Trent Jones Trail at Magnolia Grove.

With a four-under 139 aggregate, Ardina still stood six shots behind American Riley Rennell and Germany’s Manon De Roey, who matched 133s on a 67 and 69, respectively, both at Crossings for a two-stroke lead over Canada’s Maddie Szeryk and Lauren Hartlage of the US, who shot a 64 and 69, respectively, for 135s.

Despite her big jump, however, the ICTSI-backed Ardina still have a lot of work to do with six more rounds left in the two-week final elims leading to LPGA Tour cards next year. The top 70 plus ties from a starting field of 99 after 72 holes will advance to the final week slated at the Highland Oaks Golf Course in Dothan, also in Alabama, next week.

The top 45 and ties with the best cumulative scores over two weeks will receive LPGA Tour status for 2023. But only those finishing in the top-20 and ties will earn Category 14 status, while those from 21-45 will settle for Category 15 status and Category C Epson Tour status.

Those who will end up outside the top 45 but compete in all rounds of the tournament will receive Epson Tour status for 2023.

Bianca Pagdanganan actually put up an impressive start of a bogey-free 68 at Crossings Thursday but struggled with a two-over 73 at Falls, marred by three bogeys against a birdie as she tumbled from joint ninth to a share of 37th at 141.

That puts premium on consistency for the bidders with Clariss Guce also rebounding from a 73 at Crossings with a 70 at Falls to improve to a share of 61st.

Pagdanganan bogeyed Nos. 3 and 6, birdied the par-5 10th but yielded another stroke on No. 15 for a 37-36 card while Guce bucked a bogey on the first hole with birdies on Nos. 5 and 12 for a pair of 35s.

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Daughter of Filipino referee says Pacquiao cheating statement 'misconstrued, misinterpreted'

Daughter of Filipino referee says Pacquiao cheating statement 'misconstrued, misinterpreted'

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
In a letter addressed to the "boxing community of the world", Suzy Padilla Tuano came to defense of the 88-year-old referee...
Sports
fbtw
Folayang falls to Marques in 2nd round TKO

Folayang falls to Marques in 2nd round TKO

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Folayang had been getting into rhythm in the fight when he was floored by the lankier Marques and he fell flat on his fa...
Sports
fbtw
Denice Zamboanga outpoints Chinese foe in ONE Fight Night 5

Denice Zamboanga outpoints Chinese foe in ONE Fight Night 5

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Zamboanga, fighting for the first time in Manila, used her improved striking against Heqin to claim the advantage early.
Sports
fbtw

Anomalies in Pacman’s fight quashed

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
WBA referee/judge Silvestre Abainza and WBC judge Rey Danseco said yesterday there is no basis to claims by referee Carlos Padilla that anomalies marred the fight between Manny Pacquiao and Australian Nedal Hussein...
Sports
fbtw
Opinion: World Cup set for frantic, intense finish

Opinion: World Cup set for frantic, intense finish

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
This 2022 World Cup in Qatar is shaping up to be one of the best, if not the best. This edition is also the first time that...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tabuena slips in weather-suspended Indonesian Masters

Tabuena slips in weather-suspended Indonesian Masters

By Jan Veran | 21 minutes ago
Tabuena bucked a bogey on No. 15 at resumption of his second round play that was halted due to darkness Friday with two birdies...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina rebounds with solid 67, but Pagdanganan stumbles in LPGA Q-Series

Ardina rebounds with solid 67, but Pagdanganan stumbles in LPGA Q-Series

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Ardina dominated the backside of the par-71 Falls with birdies on Nos. 10, 11 and 14 as she completed a 34-33 that included...
Sports
fbtw
Zamboanga Valientes eye Vismin 25U crown vs Sibugay Warriors&nbsp;

Zamboanga Valientes eye Vismin 25U crown vs Sibugay Warriors 

4 hours ago
The Zamboanga Valientes will play the Sibuga Warriors in the finals of the Vismin Supercup 25U at the Centralli Sports and...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto fan event set in Sydney

Kai Sotto fan event set in Sydney

7 hours ago
WSB Street and Coinchella in cooperation with the Adelaide 36ers are thrilled to announce the first-ever “One Night...
Sports
fbtw
Mike Weir named International Team Captain for 2024 Presidents Cup

Mike Weir named International Team Captain for 2024 Presidents Cup

7 hours ago
Presidents Cup and PGA Tour officials announced that Canadian and Masters champion Mike Weir has been named captain of the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with