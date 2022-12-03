Malykhin scores 100K knockout in electric ending to ONE Fight Night 5

Anatoly Malykhin (right) scored a first round knockout of Reinier De Ridder to win the ONE Light Heavyweight World Championship at ONE Fight Night 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — Anatoly Malykhin ended ONE Fight Night 5 with fireworks after a first-round KO stunner over Reinier De Ridder to nab the ONE Light Heavyweight World Championship at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

The main event of the first of twin events by ONE Championship here, Malykhin absolutely demolished erstwhile reigning champion De Ridder as he scored the first round knockout of the Dutchman.

His win earned him not just one, but two US$ 50,000 bonus from ONE Championship — earning him US$ 100,000 for his big victory.

A heavy hitting Malykhin dominated De Ridder with powerful punches that had the latter bloodied and staggered.

The Russian floored De Ridder with a right straight and got some ground and pound going as well before Olivier Coste finally put a stop to the contest after 4:35 in the opening round.

De Ridder remained on the canvas as medical staff attended to him. He also needed to be stretched out of the venue.

"[De Ridder] was out of it for the last few minutes... He's okay but obviously they're sending him to the hospital, and [doing] CAT scans and MRIs, right?" said ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong after the fight.

"I mean, when you get hit that many times by a heavy weight, it's a scary thing — and a heavy weight who hits hard," he added.

Buntan scores win in Manila

Earlier in the card, Fil-Am Jackie Buntan also emerged victorious in a catchweight bout against Great Britain's Amber Kitchen. Buntan won the bout via unanimous decision.

The former ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship challenger traces her roots to Batangas and Navotas.

Buntan relished being able to take a victory in front of her family here in the Philippines.

"It was an electrifying feeling really, like I mentioned. All I can hear was the fans chants and cheering," Buntan said of the in-arena atmosphere.

In the other fights, Kade Ruotolo retained his ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Championship with a unanimous decision victory over Matheus Gabriel.

Meanwhile, Roberto Soldic's ONE debut was derailed as he suffered a no contest against Murad Ramazanov due to an accidental lowblow from the latter in the opening round. Soldic was deemed unable to continue in the bout.

Lowen Tynanes took the victory against Dae Sung Park via split decision in the opening fight of the main card.

Back in the lead card, Eduard Folayang suffered a controversial loss to Brazil's Edson Marques while Denice Zamboanga edged Lin Heqin in the opener.

Other results saw Tye Ruotolo and Oumar Kane winning over Marat Gafurov and Jasur Mirzamukhamedov, respectively.