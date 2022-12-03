^

Zamboanga Valientes eye Vismin 25U crown vs Sibugay Warriors 

Philstar.com
December 3, 2022 | 1:48pm
Zamboanga Valientes eye Vismin 25U crown vs Sibugay WarriorsÂ 
Rhayyan Amsali (left) and JC Luciano of the Zamboanga Valientes

MANILA, Philippines – The Zamboanga Valentes will play the Sibuga Warriors in the finals of the Vismin Supercup 25U at the Centralli Sports and Events complex Saturday night.

Led by former Gilas U18 standout Rhayyan Amsali and Emilio Aguinaldo Generals team captain JC Luciano, the Valientes — now playing on their home court — are eying payback over the Warriors, who defeated them in the their first meeting.

Denver Cadiz, Job Alcantara, Karl Garilao and Nurben Muktimar are among other Valientes standouts.

ZAMBOANGA VALIENTES
