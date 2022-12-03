Folayang rues early stoppage in TKO loss to Marques

Eduard Folayang (L) rued an early stoppage in his lightweight bout against Brazil's Edson Marques in the lead card of ONE Fight Night 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's Eduard Folayang was downtrodden after suffering another setback in his MMA career, falling against Brazil's Edson Marques via 2nd round TKO in ONE Fight Night 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

Folayang, who was getting into his groove before he was caught by a right straight by Marques that floored him, believed that he still had the ability to fight after taking the hit despite referee Olivier Coste's stoppage.

"Nasabayan ako ng suntok. Per hindi, hindi naman ako nablanko eh. I think napasubsob lang talaga ako," Folayang said after the fight.

"And then I immediately got up kasi kung nahilo talaga ako dun, nablanko. Hindi. I can still recall tapos I think napaaga masyado yung pag-stop [ng fight]," he added.

Immediately after the referee stoppage, Folayang looked shocked as he was also going toe-to-toe against Marques in a decent performance from the former ONE Lightweight titlist.

Folayang's whole camp, including head coach Mark Sangiao, appeared to not agree with the decision to stop the fight as they refused to exchange post-fight pleasantries.

"All of us is not happy kasi syempre ako mismo kwan, eh, alam ko 'yung feeling ng na-knockout o na-groggy talaga, sa naramdaman ko kanina," said Folayang.

"I know 'yung parang, kapag sa computer kapag tinake off mo, 'di ba? Mahihirapan talaga siya magrespond kapag in-ano mo. Pero hindi eh. Still, I can still recall yung lahat lahat," he continued.

Adding insult to injury also was Marques' US$ 50,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong after the bout.

Folayang, though admitting it did add more of a sting in the loss, said that it was just something that happens in MMA.

"Well, Chatri's very generous kasi syempre still considered a KO pero syempre, on my part, parang medyo, medyo 'pag may sugat na nalagyan pa ng salt so 'yun lang 'yung parang... pero it happened," he said.

Folayang continues his slump in MMA as he absorbed a 5th straight defeat. Folayang was coming off of a resurgent victory over John Wayne Parr earlier this year in a ONE Super Series Muay Thai bout.