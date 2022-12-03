Folayang falls to Marques in 2nd round TKO

MANILA, Philippines – Eduard Folayang absorbed a stunning defeat at the hands of Edson Marques of Brazil in the lead card of ONE Fight Night 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

Folayang, who was coming off of a career-boosting win over John Wayne Parr last March, looked stunned at the decision after Olivier Coste stopped the bout after 2:53 of the second round.

Folayang had been getting into rhythm in the fight when he was floored by the lankier Marques and he fell flat on his face.

But Folayang was quick to return to his feet. Still, Coste had already waved his hand to give the victory to Marques.

The result stung for Team Lakay, which refused post-fight pleasantries with Marques’ camp.

Folayang thus absorbed his fifth straight defeat in MMA. The former ONE lightweight champion fell to 22-13 while Marques improved to 11-2.

Marques also received a $50,000 bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for the victory.

With Folayang’s loss, Filipinos went 1-1 in Fight Night 5 after Denice Zamboanga’s opening win over Lin Heqin.