Strawweight boss Pacio banners Filipino fighters in ONE's Manila return

Joshua Pacio, the Team Lakay pride from Benguet, stakes his crown against formidable American challenger Jarred Brooks in the main event of the stacked ONE 164 card in the evening to mark the Philippine comeback of the Asia’s largest MMA promotion and sports media property.

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning ONE strawweight king Joshua “The Passion” Pacio spearheads a bevy of Filipino warriors in an all-or-nothing home turf defense as ONE Championship returns to the country for the first time in three years at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Ten more Filipino fighters led by legendary fighter Eduard Folayang are to strut their stuff in the two-event, one-day spectacle as he vies for a triumphant return in the morning lightweight bout against Brazil’s Edson Marques for ONE on Prime Video 5.

Geje Eustaquio (vs China’s Hu Yong), Jenelyn Olsim (vs China’s Meng Bo), Jeremy Pacatiw (vs Myanmar’s Tial Thang), Brandon Vera (vs Iran’s Amir Aliakbari), Denice Zamboanga (vs China’s Lin Heqin) and Jackie Buntan (vs United Kingdom’s Amber Kitchen) are also in the fray.

On the other hand, Jhanlo Mark Sangiao goes up against Anacleto Lauron while Adonis Sevilleno tangles with Drex Zamboanga in a pair of All-Filipino duels.

But the brightest spotlight is on the 26-year-old Pacio, who bears the heaviest weight among his compatriots in what he considers as the toughest test of his MMA career.

Pacio (20-3) assured his readiness to put everything on the line in his fourth title defense against Brooks (19-2) especially with an expected full-house Filipino crowd rallying behind.

“I trained for it. We’re ready for it. This is a fight na ipapakita kung sinoman yung gustong mag-champion talaga and I'm the champion here. Patutunayan ko ‘yun sakanya,” said the defiant Pacio, who holds the most wins (7) and title victories (5) in ONE strawweight history.

Pacio is the only Filipino champion left in ONE, making it an extra motivation for him and the rest of Team Lakay stable to deliver in the largest and most loaded fight card thus far in the Philippines.

“Napakalaking event ito para sa atin, para sa Pilipinas. First time na mangyayari na sa isang card, ang daming Pilipinong maglalaro. Pinaghandaan natin nang husto. Ito na lang yung natitirang belt natin so kailangan i-maintain na hawak pa rin ni Joshua ‘yung belt after the fight,” said coach Mark Sangiao.