Angels outlast HD Spikers in tight three-set affair, take Game 1 of PVL finals

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:16 p.m.) — The Petro Gazz Angels drew first blood in the finals of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference after surviving the Cignal HD Spikers, 25-21, 27-25, 37-35, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursdsay.

Despite the straight-set victory, it was a tight-knit affair especially in the extended third set for the defending champions, who are one win away from retaining their crown.

Lindsey Vander Weide finished with a whopping 34 points in three sets and came out with clutch scoring as she scored three straight in the third stanza to help the Angels claim the match.

Vander Weide provided the attacks to clinch deadlocks at 34-34 and 35-35.

But Cignal hardly made it easy for the Angels as they also took multiple set points in the third and nearly forced the fourth set.

Ces Molina scored on a cross court kill to move to set point, 34-33, before Vander Weide took over for the Angels.

"Siguro yung lesson lang samin nung other game, nung isang araw, with Cignal, nabitawan namin yung third set dun eh. Yun lang, mawala lang yung complacency." said Petro Gazz head coach Rald Ricafort.

"Sabi ko nga sakanila, pag nakadalawang set na kami minsan, may chance talaga mag-off talaga ng konti dun nagkakaron ng chance yung Cignal. Sabi namin today, wag nang bigyan ng ganung leeway." he added.

Playing supporting role for the Angels were Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and Myla Pablo with 10 points each.

Tai Bierria paced Cignal with 18 markers in the losing effort.

Petro Gazz hopes to claim the crown with a sweep in Game Two on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.