^

Sports

Creamline demolishes Chery Tiggo, nears PVL bronze

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 1, 2022 | 5:10pm
Creamline demolishes Chery Tiggo, nears PVL bronze
Creamline Cool Smashers
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers move one win away from the bronze medal in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference after drubbing the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, 25-22, 22-25, 25-5, 25-19, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday.

The Cool Smashers, buoyed by an absolute demolition job of the Crossovers in Set 3, used their superior net defense to silence Chery Tiggo.

Jeanette Panaga led the way at the net with her nine blocks while Player of the Game Tots Carlos finished with 19 points off of 19 attacks and a block.

"Syempre masaya kami kasi nakuha namin 'yung panalo. Nakarecover kami sa last na ano namin, na hindi kami nakalaro sa finals," said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses.

"Sabi nga ng team namin is mag-enjoy talaga sa next games... Mag-enjoy lang at maglaro, 'yung panalo naman susunod yan eh," he added.

Creamline highlighted their win with a 25-5 embarrassment of the Crossovers. They were also playing without an import as Yeliz Basa rode the bench.

They began the set with a whopping 15-point lead, 16-1, before finishing off the Crossovers in convincing fashion. The five points by Chery were near the league record for least points scored in a set.

Creamline also dealt a 25-3 blowout to the BaliPure Purest Water Defenders during the Open Conference in 2021 in a three set victory.

Panaga played supporting role to Carlos' 19-point outing with 14 points. Her nine blocks matched a season-high outing for any player in the PVL.

Alyssa Valdez also scattered 16 markers while Michele Gumabao and Jema Galanza added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Roselle Baliton led the Crossovers in the losing effort with 10 markers.

Creamline hopes to clinch the podium finish with a victory in Game 2 on Tuesday, December 6.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipino referee admits to cheating, helping Pacquiao win fight in 2000

Filipino referee admits to cheating, helping Pacquiao win fight in 2000

By Dino Maragay | 2 days ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao could have ended up with one more loss in his storied career.
Sports
fbtw
Having Brownlee in Gilas program gives SBP 'a lot of comfort'

Having Brownlee in Gilas program gives SBP 'a lot of comfort'

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
With the country's hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup looming, SBP President Al Panlilio expressed his excitement to have...
Sports
fbtw
Heading into Final Four, Ateneo's Ballungay already comfortable in UAAP

Heading into Final Four, Ateneo's Ballungay already comfortable in UAAP

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Now with a string of impressive games for Ateneo, Ballungay said that he is a different player than he was going into the...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP: Looking at the UST Growling Tigers' season

UAAP: Looking at the UST Growling Tigers' season

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
It could have been a great win, one to offer hope for the next one to come. 
Sports
fbtw
Messi misses penalty but still trumps Lewandowski in World Cup

Messi misses penalty but still trumps Lewandowski in World Cup

6 hours ago
For once, Messi was not the Albiceleste's match-winner — he even missed a first-half penalty — but Argentina still...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Diliman raps GMC in PG Flex-UCBL; Olivarez strikes again

Diliman raps GMC in PG Flex-UCBL; Olivarez strikes again

40 minutes ago
With John Bernard Parista and Khalid Moumbagna at the helm, the Blue Dragons slowly but surely pulled away, taking a 43-30...
Sports
fbtw
Hussein says Padilla 'did a criminal act' after admission of cheating in Pacquiao fight

Hussein says Padilla 'did a criminal act' after admission of cheating in Pacquiao fight

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Australian Nedal "Skinny" Hussein called former boxing referee Carlos Padilla "nothing more than a criminal"...
Sports
fbtw
Daughter of Filipino referee says Pacquiao cheating statement 'misconstrued, misinterpreted'

Daughter of Filipino referee says Pacquiao cheating statement 'misconstrued, misinterpreted'

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
In a letter addressed to the "boxing community of the world", Suzy Padilla Tuano came to defense of the 88-year-old referee...
Sports
fbtw
Thirdy, San-En fall short as Pinoys struggle &mdash; B. League

Thirdy, San-En fall short as Pinoys struggle — B. League

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Ravena, who also shot an efficient 8-of-12 from the field, could not stop the NeoPhoenix from skidding to their third straight...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo's Dela Rosa, Joson committed to Gilas women in event of call up

Ateneo's Dela Rosa, Joson committed to Gilas women in event of call up

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Dela Rosa and Joson formed a formidable one-two punch combo for the Blue Eagles that resulted in the team’s first Final...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with