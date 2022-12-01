Creamline demolishes Chery Tiggo, nears PVL bronze

MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers move one win away from the bronze medal in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference after drubbing the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, 25-22, 22-25, 25-5, 25-19, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday.

The Cool Smashers, buoyed by an absolute demolition job of the Crossovers in Set 3, used their superior net defense to silence Chery Tiggo.

Jeanette Panaga led the way at the net with her nine blocks while Player of the Game Tots Carlos finished with 19 points off of 19 attacks and a block.

"Syempre masaya kami kasi nakuha namin 'yung panalo. Nakarecover kami sa last na ano namin, na hindi kami nakalaro sa finals," said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses.

"Sabi nga ng team namin is mag-enjoy talaga sa next games... Mag-enjoy lang at maglaro, 'yung panalo naman susunod yan eh," he added.

Creamline highlighted their win with a 25-5 embarrassment of the Crossovers. They were also playing without an import as Yeliz Basa rode the bench.

They began the set with a whopping 15-point lead, 16-1, before finishing off the Crossovers in convincing fashion. The five points by Chery were near the league record for least points scored in a set.

Creamline also dealt a 25-3 blowout to the BaliPure Purest Water Defenders during the Open Conference in 2021 in a three set victory.

Panaga played supporting role to Carlos' 19-point outing with 14 points. Her nine blocks matched a season-high outing for any player in the PVL.

Alyssa Valdez also scattered 16 markers while Michele Gumabao and Jema Galanza added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Roselle Baliton led the Crossovers in the losing effort with 10 markers.

Creamline hopes to clinch the podium finish with a victory in Game 2 on Tuesday, December 6.