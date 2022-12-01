SIBOL roster for 14th World Esports Championship known

MANILA, Philippines — The top esports teams around the world have started to arrive in Bali, Indonesia for the International Esports Federation's (IESF) 14th World Esports Championships set to unfurk on December 1.

Out of the six esports titles and seven events, the Philippines' national esports team, SIBOL, will see action in three titles: Tekken 7, Dota2 and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

As early as July, Team SIBOL kicked off their qualifiers for the competition, hoping to field the best Filipino players of each respective esport titles.

The top two teams for Dota2 and MLBB then underwent the "draft combine" process to come up with the best roster to represent the country in the coming world championship.

After weeks of tough matchups, here are the players who will be raising the Filipino flag in Bali.

Dota2

2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist James "Erice" Guerra is once again suiting up for SIBOL as he joins teammates Joel "JWL" Pagkatotohan, Charles "Lewis" Delos Santos, Jomari "Grimz" Anis, and Eljohn "Akashia" Andales and Coach Mark "Kassiel" Magallanes in their quest to raise the Filipino Dota2 banner in Indonesia.

They are seeded in Group B alongside countries, New Zealand, Venezuela, Myanmar, Nepal and Costa Rica.

Tekken 7

Veteran Tekken player Andreij "Doujin" Albar hopes to win his second IESF gold after winning his first title back in 2017 at the 9th World Esports Championship in Busan, as he once again dons the SIBOL jersey after his bronze finish in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games for the same event.

The Tekken prodigy along, with Coach Martin Conrad "Mawts" Veerayah, is in for tough competition in Group C as they go head to head with representatives from Ivory Coast, Poland, Laos, and Columbia.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Making its IESF debut, all eyes are on the coming Mobile Legends event in IESF.

Hoping to add another title to their names, SIBOL's MLBB roster is composed of Blacklist International's main five, namely Jonmar "V33Nus" Villaluna, Danerie "Wise" Del Rosario, Kiel "Oheb" Soriano, Edward "Edward" Dapadap, and Salic "Hadji" Imam, along with players Joshua "Jade" Villarde and Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo.

The roster is led by Coach Kristoffer "Bonchan" Ricaplaza.

The team will see a baptism of fire as the MLBB event will see a double elimination format with SIBOL up against rivals and host country representatives Indonesia.

SIBOL's campaign begins on December 3 at 11:40 a.m. with the team's Dota2 roster up against Venezuela.

Albar will also see his first match on the same day at 6:40 p.m. against Ivory Coast while SIBOL's Mobile Legends roster will face Indonesia on December 4 at 10 a.m.