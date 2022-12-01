^

Sports

SIBOL roster for 14th World Esports Championship known

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
December 1, 2022 | 12:26pm
SIBOL roster for 14th World Esports Championship known
The SIBOL roster for IESF
Facebook / SIBOL

MANILA, Philippines — The top esports teams around the world have started to arrive in Bali, Indonesia for the International Esports Federation's (IESF) 14th World Esports Championships set to unfurk on December 1. 

Out of the six esports titles and seven events, the Philippines' national esports team, SIBOL, will see action in three titles: Tekken 7, Dota2 and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

As early as July, Team SIBOL kicked off their qualifiers for the competition, hoping to field the best Filipino players of each respective esport titles. 

The top two teams for Dota2 and MLBB then underwent the "draft combine" process to come up with the best roster to represent the country in the coming world championship.

After weeks of tough matchups, here are the players who will be raising the Filipino flag in Bali.

Dota2

2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist James "Erice" Guerra is once again suiting up for SIBOL as he joins teammates Joel "JWL" Pagkatotohan, Charles "Lewis" Delos Santos, Jomari "Grimz" Anis, and Eljohn "Akashia" Andales and Coach Mark "Kassiel" Magallanes in their quest to raise the Filipino Dota2 banner in Indonesia.

They are seeded in Group B alongside countries, New Zealand, Venezuela, Myanmar, Nepal and Costa Rica.

Tekken 7

Veteran Tekken player Andreij "Doujin" Albar hopes to win his second IESF gold after winning his first title back in 2017 at the 9th World Esports Championship in Busan, as he once again dons the SIBOL jersey after his bronze finish in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games for the same event. 

The Tekken prodigy along, with Coach Martin Conrad "Mawts" Veerayah, is in for tough competition in Group C as they go head to head with representatives from Ivory Coast, Poland, Laos, and Columbia. 

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Making its IESF debut, all eyes are on the coming Mobile Legends event in IESF. 

Hoping to add another title to their names, SIBOL's MLBB roster is composed of Blacklist International's main five, namely Jonmar "V33Nus" Villaluna, Danerie "Wise" Del Rosario, Kiel "Oheb" Soriano, Edward "Edward" Dapadap, and Salic "Hadji" Imam, along with players Joshua "Jade" Villarde and Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo. 

The roster is led by Coach Kristoffer "Bonchan" Ricaplaza. 

The team will see a baptism of fire as the MLBB event will see a double elimination format with SIBOL up against rivals and host country representatives Indonesia.

SIBOL's campaign begins on December 3 at 11:40 a.m. with the team's Dota2 roster up against Venezuela. 

Albar will also see his first match on the same day at 6:40 p.m. against Ivory Coast while SIBOL's Mobile Legends roster will face Indonesia on December 4 at 10 a.m.

ESPORT

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipino referee admits to cheating, helping Pacquiao win fight in 2000

Filipino referee admits to cheating, helping Pacquiao win fight in 2000

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao could have ended up with one more loss in his storied career.
Sports
fbtw
SBP looking to address Gilas coach heavy load

SBP looking to address Gilas coach heavy load

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
With Gilas Pilipinas’ loaded slate next year, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio said there’s...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles lock in top seed; Falcons, Archers forge playoff for last semis spot

Blue Eagles lock in top seed; Falcons, Archers forge playoff for last semis spot

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
After squandering a lead as big as 15 points, Ange Kouame converted on a clutch basket to push Ateneo's lead to three, 64-61,...
Sports
fbtw

When Pinoys played Harlem

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
The court jesters of basketball known as the Harlem Globetrotters visited Manila to perform in 1953, 1964, 1982 and 2009.
Sports
fbtw
HD Spikers, Angels start title showdown

HD Spikers, Angels start title showdown

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Cignal and Petro Gazz will establish a new Premier Volleyball League order as they clash for the Reinforced Conference crown...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Heading into Final Four, Ateneo's Ballungay already comfortable in UAAP

Heading into Final Four, Ateneo's Ballungay already comfortable in UAAP

By Luisa Morales | 10 minutes ago
Now with a string of impressive games for Ateneo, Ballungay said that he is a different player than he was going into the...
Sports
fbtw
Messi misses penalty but still trumps Lewandowski in World Cup

Messi misses penalty but still trumps Lewandowski in World Cup

46 minutes ago
For once, Messi was not the Albiceleste's match-winner — he even missed a first-half penalty — but Argentina still...
Sports
fbtw
Clarin takes extra game en route to UAAP finals in stride, keeps Lady Bulldogs focused for 7-peat

Clarin takes extra game en route to UAAP finals in stride, keeps Lady Bulldogs focused for 7-peat

By Luisa Morales | 51 minutes ago
After six seasons of outright finals berth, the Lady Bulldogs needed to combat the Ateneo Blue Eagles in a Final Four contest...
Sports
fbtw
Villamor GC: Ready for Masters return

Villamor GC: Ready for Masters return

1 hour ago
No less than the country’s top pros have marveled at the transformation of the tight, challenging course into one true...
Sports
fbtw
PCAP top seeds sweep foes to barge into semis

PCAP top seeds sweep foes to barge into semis

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
All the top four seeds of the north and south divisions walloped their opponents by an average of 13.5 points in sweeping...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with