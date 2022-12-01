Clarin takes extra game en route to UAAP finals in stride, keeps Lady Bulldogs focused for 7-peat

MANILA, Philippines — NU Lady Bulldog Camille Clarin doesn't mind the extra step in getting to the finals of UAAP Season 85 after a blemish in their eliminations record forced the six-time defending champions into a traditional Final Four.

After six seasons of outright finals berth, the Lady Bulldogs needed to combat the Ateneo Blue Eagles in a Final Four contest on Wednesday.

While some may take playing the additional game in a bad light, Clarin said that it does nothing but help the Lady Bulldogs in their title bid.

"I like it. Compared to the 2019 [season] where you have a long break, it's good that we're constantly in it," said Clarin after their win over Ateneo.

"We have to focus the whole way through," she added.

Clarin, one of the more veteran players in the team, said that fighting their way to the finals was a welcome development for the youngsters in the team.

Knowing that rookies can fall victim to complacency, the UAAP champion said that they will be zeroed in on clinching their seventh straight title once the finals roll around.

"Especially with a team full of rookies, that break [could've been] difficult for them. So I'm glad that we're able to be in it, we're able to focus, we're able to see what's ahead right away," said Clarin.

The Lady Bulldogs, who saw their 108-game win streak snapped by the DLSU Lady Archers in elimination, await the winner of the other Final Four contest between La Salle and the UST Growling Tigresses.

UST dragged the Lady Archers into a winner-take-all rubber match set for Sunday, December 4, at 3 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena.

NU faces the victor in a best-of-three finals series.