Arcilla, Pague breeze through Brookside Open quarters

MANILA, Philippines – Johnny Arcilla scored an abbreviated 1-0 (ret.) win over Elvin Geluz while Jose Maria Pague crushed Alberto Villamor, 6-0, 6-3, as they towed six other seeded bets into the quarterfinals of the Brookside Open National Tennis Championships at the Brookside Hills courts in Cainta, Rizal Wednesday.

Seeking a follow-up to his Open romps in Puerto Princesa and in San Carlos, Negros Occidental, the multi-titled Arcilla held off Rodolfo Barquin, 6-4, 6-3, coming off an opening round bye then advanced to the Last 8 of the Group A championship when Geluz retired due to injury.

The top seeded nine-time PCA Open champion faces No. 11 Loucas Fernandez at 8 a.m. Thursday for a berth in the semis after the latter, who also drew a bye in the first round, thwarted Giulian Bandoquillo, 6-0, 7-5, and Alexis Acabo, 6-3, 6-4.

Pague, on the other hand, survived Ibarra Ortego, 6-2, 7-6(7), in the second round then the second ranked bet from Zamboanga, Sibugay smothered Villamor to arrange a showdown with No. 8 Noel Damian, Jr. at 9:30 a.m.

Damian repulsed top junior campaigner Eric Tangub, 3-6, 6-3, 10-3, then bested Rollie Anasta, 6-3, 6-4, in the lower half of the 64-player draw of the week-long championship sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala, Rep. Jack Duavit, BHTC president Allan del Castillo, Ret. PNP Dir. Gen. Oscar Calderon, Ret. Gen. Louizo Ticman and Selective Security Services.

Meanwhile, top ranked Hannah Divinagracia bagged the girls’ 16-and-under crown in last week’s PPS-PEPP Brookside Open national juniors championships, also at Brookside Hills, overpowering Chloe Mercado, 6-1, 6-0, in the finals.

The Bacolod City star actually shook off a shaky campaign, escaping with a 0-4, 4-0, 10-8 win over Kaye Mustaza in the second round before trouncing Joy Ansay, 6-4, 6-0, in the semis.

Others who advanced in the Open were third seed Vicente Anasta, who disposed of Joseph Singson, 6-1, 7-5, and Miguel Iglupas, 60-0, 6-1; No. 10 Nilo Ledama, who crushed Noel Salupado, 6-2, 6-2, and John Renest Sonsona, 6-4, 6-0; fifth-ranked Ronard Joven, who subdued Marco Macalintal, 6-4, 6-3, and Kristian Tesorio, 6-1, 6-4; and fourth seed Charles Kinaadman, winner of the Gov. Edwin Jubahib Cup in Davao del Norte last September, who overwhelmed Rafael Liangco, 6-1, 6-3, and another junior star Marc Jarata, 6-0, 6-3.

Meanwhile, top ranked Vicente Anasta and John Altiche pulled off a tough 6-4, 5-7, 10-5 decision over Hilbert San Jose and Tesorio to clinch the first semifinal berth in the men’s doubles play of the event backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating).

The Brookside Open field is also expected to make up the cast in the Zentro Open on December 6-12 at Zentro Recreational Tennis Court in Apalit, Pampanga. For details, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 09154046464.