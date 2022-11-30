^

Sports

Tigresses hunt down Lady Archers, force rubber match for UAAP finals berth

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 30, 2022 | 1:31pm
Tigresses hunt down Lady Archers, force rubber match for UAAP finals berth
Eka Soriano
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The UST Growling Tigresses erased DLSU Lady Archers' twice-to-beat advantage in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball Final Four after emerging victorious, 68-57, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

A crucial 12-0 scoring run to end the opening half helped UST pull away for a double-digit lead, 38-23, at the break and they never looked back.

MVP frontrunner Eka Soriano paced the Tigresses' attack with her 23 points, 11 boards, five assists and two steals. She was backed up by Tacky Tacatac, who registered 17 markers, three rebounds, three steals and an assist.

Joylyn Pangilinan nailed a 3-pointer to end the third period to give UST their biggest lead of the game at 16 points, 53-37, with five seconds left in the period.

They thus exacted revenge on the Lady Archers, who beat them in their second round meeting in eliminations.

Both teams meet again on Sunday for the right to face the NU Lady Bulldogs in the best of three finals.

"We pulled through in this knockout game. It's a twice to beat for La Salle. Of course we have to work harder now that La Salle is going back for the last ride to be in the Finals." said UST head coach Haydee Ong.

"Sabi ko nga sa mga girls, the job is not yet over hanggang matapos namin ang La Salle ng dalawang beses going into the Finals." she added.

La Salle were led by Charmine Torres in the losing effort with 16 points, nine rebounds, one assist and four steals.

The Scores

UST (68) - Soriano 23, Tacatac 17, Pangilinan 11, Dionisio 7, Santos 3, Villasin 3, Serrano 3, Bron 1, Ambos 0, Araza 0.
La Salle (57) - Torres 16, Niantcho Tchuido 10, Sario 10, Binaohan 7, De La Paz 4, Arciga 4, Jimenez 2, Ahmed 2, Dalisay 2, Espinas 0.

Quarter scores: 14-12, 38-23, 53-37, 68-57.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
