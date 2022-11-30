^

Sports

Gilas women coach Pat Aquino welcomes end of NU Lady Bulldogs' 108-game streak

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 30, 2022 | 10:11am
Gilas women coach Pat Aquino welcomes end of NU Lady Bulldogs' 108-game streak
Pat Aquino
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — In every good thing that ends, one can find a silver lining.

And for former NU Lady Bulldogs coach Pat Aquino, there was still something positive to take as his team's erstwhile 108-game win streak in UAAP women's basketball ended.

Days after the Lady Bulldogs' perfect record was tarnished by the DLSU Lady Archers' overtime win last Wednesday, Aquino said that it was simply other programs in the league have been improving over the years.

"Definitely," Aquino remarked on if other UAAP teams have caught up to NU's pristine program.

"I've been telling you that for so many years already na sabi ko nga, I have to be ready every time I step on the court. I make it a point that my girls are prepared, my girls are ready, I am ready. Because [the other teams] are gonna hit me from the side, to the back, to the front. Lahat eh," he added.

Even before the streak ended at the hands of the Lady Archers, there were many challenges to the Lady Bulldogs' dominance. In this season alone, the UST Growling Tigers and the Ateneo Blue Eagles both gave NU a run for their money before eventually falling short of breaking the win run.

But Aquino, who was the architect of a 96-0 run and six straight championships for the Lady Bulldogs before turning over the reigns to current head coach Aris Dimaunahan, was beside himself in the amount of talent he could see as the rest of the league played catch up with his Lady Bulldogs.

"'Di ko naman sinasabi na happy ako [that the streak ended] but you know, as far as I'm watching the games of the UAAP, I was watching the games of the UAAP women's na talagang ang daming nag-improve," said Aquino.

As head coach of Gilas Pilipinas women, it was a welcome sight for the decorated tactician.

"Sabi ko nga dun sa mga coaching staff ko sa Gilas ngayon, you will have a lot of work to do, you know? Ang dami niyong kakausapin na players." Aquino said.

Those who caught Aquino's eye so far are Ateneo's Kaycee dela Rosa and Jhazmin Joson, UST's Tacky Tacatac and Eka Soriano, Adamson's Dindy Medina, among others, for a possible call up to the national team.

Still, Aquino remains nostalgic of the Lady Bulldogs' win run and hopes it stays historic for years to come.

"I hope that run would be you know, unbeaten for the longest time. Until I die siguro," quipped Aquino.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipino referee admits to cheating, helping Pacquiao win fight in 2000

Filipino referee admits to cheating, helping Pacquiao win fight in 2000

By Dino Maragay | 21 hours ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao could have ended up with one more loss in his storied career.
Sports
fbtw
Brazil, Portugal make ko stage

Brazil, Portugal make ko stage

10 hours ago
Five-time champions Brazil and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal joined France in the World Cup knockout rounds with a game...
Sports
fbtw

Mad scramble for playoffs

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
Four games are left in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup eliminations and there are 16 possible playoff scenarios to consider entering today’s doubleheader at the PhilSports Arena. Of 13 teams, six are guaranteed...
Sports
fbtw

Bolts, Road Warriors in make-or-break tiff

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Corporate relationship takes a backseat as Meralco and NLEX collide in a make-or-break PBA Commissioner’s Cup eliminations tussle today at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.
Sports
fbtw
Future looks bright for Suyom

Future looks bright for Suyom

10 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino welcomed on Tuesday 17-year-old Ronel Suyom...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ONE Warrior Series winner Sevilleno cites Team Lakay training as key to victory

ONE Warrior Series winner Sevilleno cites Team Lakay training as key to victory

By Luisa Morales | 9 minutes ago
Set to make his debut in ONE 164 against compatriot Drex Zamboanga, Sevilleno, who outlasted 15 other competitors in ONE Warrior...
Sports
fbtw
PCAP 3rd Conference playoffs begin tonight

PCAP 3rd Conference playoffs begin tonight

By Rick Olivares | 16 minutes ago
The playoffs of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines are largely predictable.
Sports
fbtw
USA wins Iran showdown to reach World Cup last 16

USA wins Iran showdown to reach World Cup last 16

39 minutes ago
The United States beat Iran 1-0 in a battle of geopolitical foes to reach the knockout phase of the World Cup on Tuesday while...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women coach Pat Aquino welcomes end of NU Lady Bulldogs' 108-game streak

Gilas women coach Pat Aquino welcomes end of NU Lady Bulldogs' 108-game streak

By Luisa Morales | 44 minutes ago
Days after the Lady Bulldogs' perfect record was tarnished by the DLSU Lady Archers' overtime win last Wednesday, Aquino said...
Sports
fbtw
Timberwolves' Towns to miss 'several' weeks due to calf strain

Timberwolves' Towns to miss 'several' weeks due to calf strain

49 minutes ago
Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns will be sidelined indefinitely with a calf strain.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with