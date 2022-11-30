Gilas women coach Pat Aquino welcomes end of NU Lady Bulldogs' 108-game streak

MANILA, Philippines — In every good thing that ends, one can find a silver lining.

And for former NU Lady Bulldogs coach Pat Aquino, there was still something positive to take as his team's erstwhile 108-game win streak in UAAP women's basketball ended.

Days after the Lady Bulldogs' perfect record was tarnished by the DLSU Lady Archers' overtime win last Wednesday, Aquino said that it was simply other programs in the league have been improving over the years.

"Definitely," Aquino remarked on if other UAAP teams have caught up to NU's pristine program.

"I've been telling you that for so many years already na sabi ko nga, I have to be ready every time I step on the court. I make it a point that my girls are prepared, my girls are ready, I am ready. Because [the other teams] are gonna hit me from the side, to the back, to the front. Lahat eh," he added.

Even before the streak ended at the hands of the Lady Archers, there were many challenges to the Lady Bulldogs' dominance. In this season alone, the UST Growling Tigers and the Ateneo Blue Eagles both gave NU a run for their money before eventually falling short of breaking the win run.

But Aquino, who was the architect of a 96-0 run and six straight championships for the Lady Bulldogs before turning over the reigns to current head coach Aris Dimaunahan, was beside himself in the amount of talent he could see as the rest of the league played catch up with his Lady Bulldogs.

"'Di ko naman sinasabi na happy ako [that the streak ended] but you know, as far as I'm watching the games of the UAAP, I was watching the games of the UAAP women's na talagang ang daming nag-improve," said Aquino.

As head coach of Gilas Pilipinas women, it was a welcome sight for the decorated tactician.

"Sabi ko nga dun sa mga coaching staff ko sa Gilas ngayon, you will have a lot of work to do, you know? Ang dami niyong kakausapin na players." Aquino said.

Those who caught Aquino's eye so far are Ateneo's Kaycee dela Rosa and Jhazmin Joson, UST's Tacky Tacatac and Eka Soriano, Adamson's Dindy Medina, among others, for a possible call up to the national team.

Still, Aquino remains nostalgic of the Lady Bulldogs' win run and hopes it stays historic for years to come.

"I hope that run would be you know, unbeaten for the longest time. Until I die siguro," quipped Aquino.