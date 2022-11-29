Bong Go hails powerlifting body for successful 2022 SEA Cup bid

MANILA, Philippines – As Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, Sen, Christopher "Bong" Go on Monday delivered his co-sponsorship speech for Senate Resolution No. 246, which congratulates and commends the Powerlifting Association of the Philippines for their successful campaign at the 2022 Southeast Asian Cup held in Johor Bahru, Malaysia from September 15-18.

"It is with great pride and honor that I co-sponsor the Senate resolution congratulating and commending the Powerlifting Association of the Philippines for their successful campaign representing our country in the 2022 Southeast Asian Cup," said Go.

A total of 78 medals — 44 golds, 17 silvers and 17 bronzes — were won by the Filipino team across the Open and Junior divisions for both men and women.

"Indeed, the accolades and accomplishments of our countrymen have served as a source of encouragement and inspiration," he said.

"This goes to show that despite the challenges we are facing, and the humbling experience this pandemic has brought upon each of us, we continue to strive harder and soar to greater heights. Your sacrifice and commitment truly serve as an inspiration for all of us," he added.

According to Go, the triumph not only brings glory to the country but also demonstrates that Filipinos have the potential to become globally competitive in any field of sport.

"Mr. President, ako po ay nakikiisa sa ating mga kasamahan dito sa Senado sa pagbibigay-pugay at pagsaludo sa ating mga natatanging kababayan na nagbigay karangalan sa ating lahi," said Go.

"Ito ang katibayan na kaya nating makipagsabayan at patunayan ang talento at kakayahan ng mga Pilipino sa larangan ng sports," he added.

PAP president Eddie Torres said the Filipino team knew how they would perform in the competition going in. Torres remarked that the recent showing of the national powerlifting team proves the country's status as a powerhouse in the sport.

"As Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, ako ay nagbibigay-pugay sa inyo. Ang diskarte, tapang, at galing na inyong ipinamalas ay nagbigay ng malaking karangalan sa bansa," said Go.

"Tunay na kahanga-hanga ang pagpupursige ng ating mga Pilipinong atleta, kaya naman nararapat lamang po na sila ay patuloy nating suportahan at tularan," he added.

Go also thanked the team's coaches and trainers, calling them "vital pieces of the athletes’ success."

The powerlifting team is currently training and preparing for the upcoming Asian Championships in December.

Meanwhile, Go shared that an increased budget has been set aside for the country's sports program. He emphasized the importance of making investments on the grassroots level in order to cultivate more promising athletes who are able to compete for the country in international competitions.

"Bilang vice chair po ng Committee on Finance, nagdagdag po tayo ng pondo, nabanggit po ni Majority Floor Leader, para sa susunod na taon para sa ating mga atleta at grassroots sports development program ng Philippine Sports Commission," said Go.

"Importante po na mag-invest po tayo sa grassroots sports development para mas marami pang promising athletes ang mabigyan ng oportunidad. Isang paraan din po ito para mailayo ang ating mga kabataan sa ilegal na droga. Katulad ng lagi kong sinasabi: ‘Get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs’," he stressed.

Finally, Go said that it is only right and befitting that we give due recognition and distinction to our outstanding Filipino athletes who competed at such a high level for showing their undying devotion to our country through sports.

"It is for this reason that I request to be made co-author of this Senate resolution. Suportahan po natin ang ating mga atleta. Marami po tayong mga promising athletes dito sa ating bansa," he ended.

A sports enthusiast himself, Go is an ardent advocate for long-term grassroots sports development. As part of his vision to provide a dedicated academy for promising young athletes, Go had authored and co-sponsored a bill in the Senate, which became Republic Act No. 11470 in 2020, establishing the National Academy of Sports System and Main Campus.

The NAS offers a secondary education program with an integrated special curriculum on sports which was developed in close coordination with the Department of Education and Philippine Sports Commission.

The academy is equipped with world-class sports facilities, housing and other amenities on par with international standards. Sufficient number of classrooms and other facilities have also been built at the complex to provide a conducive learning environment for all the students.

To ensure the international competitiveness of the student-athletes, the academy likewise provides services of licensed and internationally-certified foreign coaches, trainers and consultants, duly certified by the PSC.

More recently, the senator also filed his proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act of 2022 to ensure a more inclusive system of promoting promising Filipino athletes who possess potential in various fields of sports to be given an equal opportunity of becoming future contenders in international sporting competitions and cement the country’s status as a “Sports Powerhouse in Asia”.