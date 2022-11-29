Petro Gazz, Cignal forge PVL title clash

MANILA, Philippines – Lindsey Vander Weide powered Petro Gazz through a tired and weary Cignal with a 25-14, 25-21, 25-27, 25-19 victory Tuesday that sealed its place in the finals of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The power-hitting Vander Weide scattered a match-best 30 hits as the Angels improved to 2-1 in claiming a spot to the best-of-three finals with the HD Spikers, who also finished with a 2-1 card.

Petro Gazz and Cignal will end up with the highest set ratio regardless of the result of the Creamlin-Chery Tiggo showdown.

In the nightcap, Creamline trounced Chery Tiggo, 25-16, 20-25, 14-25, 25-11, 15-9, to end up with a 2-1 mark but failed to advance due to inferior tiebreak.