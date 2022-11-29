^

Sports

Adamson aims for Ateneo upset, last UAAP Final Four slot

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 29, 2022 | 3:10pm
Adamson aims for Ateneo upset, last UAAP Final Four slot
Jerom Lastimosa
UAAP

Games Wednesday
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

Women’s Final Four
9 a.m. – NU vs ADMU
11 a.m. – DLSU vs UST

Men’s elimination
2 p.m. – DLSU vs UST
4 p.m. – ADMU vs AdU

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson shoots for an outright ticket as the last passenger to the Final Four bus with no further complications when it attempts to pull the rug from under Ateneo in the final elimination playdate of the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Clinging at solo fourth spot with a 7-6 card for full game advantage over No. 5 La Salle (6-7), a win by the Falcons at 4 p.m. would book them to a straight fight to the semifinals — without any detour or layover.

Otherwise, given a La Salle victory in the first game at 2 p.m. against cellar dweller Santo Tomas (1-12), the Falcons would still have to go through a playoff for No. 4 with the Archers by virtue of a tie at 7-7.

Reigning champion University of the Philippines (11-3), Ateneo (10-3) and National University (9-5) were the first three teams to book their seats in the semis with the Maroons and the Eagles clinching twice-to-beat advantages as sure top two finishers.

Ateneo actually sports a chance to finish at No. 1 over rival UP for strategic playoff positioning with a win against Adamson.

A victory by the Eagles would also keep a small window of opportunity for their other rivals in the Archers to stay alive so long as they take care of business against the Tigers — turning the last playdate into a crucial one with huge implications for all concerned squads.

That possibility, however, only makes the Falcons extra motivated to crash the party and spoil a highly anticipated Ateneo-La Salle collision in the Final Four.

“Well actually, a lot of people are counting us out already, because they want La Salle to make it to the Final 4. I don't know, maybe they're anticipating Ateneo No. 1 and La Salle No. 4 for the semis,” said Adamson mentor Nash Racela.

“I know how people think. We want to counter that. That's actually our goal. Expectations and reality are always different so we'll try our best. We'll try our absolute best.”

Ateneo, for its part, will march into battle with only one goal regardless of an array of fates at stake in their hands.

“Playing Adamson [tomorrow] is a huge affair. It allows us to finish top of the table, and I don't think many people would have expected that at the beginning or in the middle of the season. We will play to win. There's only one way to play the game of basketball — play to win,” said Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin.

Meanwhile in women’s hoops Final Four action, six-time champion and No. 1 National U battles Ateneo at 9 a.m. while second-seeded La Salle takes on Santo Tomas at 11 a.m. with hopes of maximizing their twice-to-beat bonus to arrange a quick finals date.

ADAMSON

ATENEO

BASKETBALL

BLUE EAGLES

FALCONS

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Mad scramble to PBA playoffs

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
For a number of teams, there’s a lot to play for in the last two playdates of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup eliminations this week.
Sports
fbtw
Boxer Alvarez threatens Messi over World Cup jersey 'insult'

Boxer Alvarez threatens Messi over World Cup jersey 'insult'

5 hours ago
Champion boxer Saul “Canelo” Alvarez issued a warning to Lionel Messi after a video emerged of the star celebrating...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson wins, La Salle loses

Adamson wins, La Salle loses

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Adamson snatched solo fourth for an inside track to the last Final Four seat as La Salle stumbled to fifth in a frantic UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Frayna not taking foes lightly

Frayna not taking foes lightly

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Janelle Mae Frayna tries to cement her status as perhaps the greatest Filipina chess player ever as she begins her title-retention...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal HD shoots for finals berth

Cignal HD shoots for finals berth

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
For the first time in its young Premier Volleyball League life, Cignal HD is on the cusp of a breakthrough finals appear...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Durant propels Nets past Magic; Celtics overwhelm Hornets

Durant propels Nets past Magic; Celtics overwhelm Hornets

3 hours ago
Kevin Durant scored a season-high 45 points to power Brooklyn to a 109-102 NBA victory over the Orlando Magic that kept the...
Sports
fbtw
Valorant strengthens Philippine presence with music festival collaboration

Valorant strengthens Philippine presence with music festival collaboration

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Riot Games' has announced its involvement in the coming “Head in the Clouds” (HITC) music festival at the SM Festival...
Sports
fbtw
Trading card game debuts in upcoming Genshin Impact update

Trading card game debuts in upcoming Genshin Impact update

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
HoYoverse is set to introduce yet another permanent game feature — the Genius Invocation TCG (Trading Card Game) —...
Sports
fbtw
Tacloban leapfrogs over Cebu for last PCAP Open Conference playoff spot

Tacloban leapfrogs over Cebu for last PCAP Open Conference playoff spot

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
It was supposed to be simple. Win and qualify for the playoffs.
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez regains winning ways in UCBL

Olivarez regains winning ways in UCBL

16 hours ago
Olivarez College bounced back from a 20-point drubbing the last time by downing Guang Ming College-Tagaytay, 83-76, in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with