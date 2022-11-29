^

Sports

Valorant strengthens Philippine presence with music festival collaboration

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 29, 2022 | 11:32am
Valorant strengthens Philippine presence with music festival collaboration

MANILA, Philippines – Riot Games' has announced its involvement in the coming “Head in the Clouds” (HITC) music festival at the SM Festival Grounds Parañaque City.

Previously held in the United States, the annual music festival organized by 88rising will have its first international editions in the Philippines and Indonesia this year. Headlining the Manila linep are artists Joji, Chinese singer Jackson Wang, Indonesia's Niki and Rich Brian, former Day6 member Park Jae-hyung or eaJ, Japanese duo YOASOBI with special guest Zedd.

Also among the lineup is Filipino-Australian singer Ylona Garcia, the voice behind “Entertain Me”, considered the anthem of Valorant's Neon, the first hero to hail from the Philippines.

“Riot Games is more than just a gaming company.e strive to create immersive experiences through music, entertainment and fashion, but with players as our number one focus. Being able to collaborate with industry giants like 88rising and meeting our players at events like Head in the Clouds further elevates Valorant’s position as a trendsetter that bridges both gaming and music. Our Filipino community has been one of the most active and engaging communities in Southeast Asia and we love to reward and excite them with activations like this one. Whether you’re a gamer or music festival goer, we welcome all of you to our booth. See you all there!” said Riot Games' Country General Manager for the Philippines, Joel Guzman.

Festival goers are also invited to visit the Valorant Universe booth which is also inspired by Neon where fans may win memorabilia (exclusive Valorant and HITC items).

“Head in the Clouds” will take place on December 9 and 10.

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Mad scramble to PBA playoffs

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
For a number of teams, there’s a lot to play for in the last two playdates of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup eliminations this week.
Sports
fbtw
Adamson wins, La Salle loses

Adamson wins, La Salle loses

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Adamson snatched solo fourth for an inside track to the last Final Four seat as La Salle stumbled to fifth in a frantic UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Boxer Alvarez threatens Messi over World Cup jersey 'insult'

Boxer Alvarez threatens Messi over World Cup jersey 'insult'

2 hours ago
Champion boxer Saul “Canelo” Alvarez issued a warning to Lionel Messi after a video emerged of the star celebrating...
Sports
fbtw
Blazers, Knights out to seal title showdown

Blazers, Knights out to seal title showdown

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
St. Benilde and Letran try to arrange a title showdown while San Beda and Lyceum go all out to spoil the fun as the NCAA Season...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal HD shoots for finals berth

Cignal HD shoots for finals berth

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
For the first time in its young Premier Volleyball League life, Cignal HD is on the cusp of a breakthrough finals appear...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Durant propels Nets past Magic; Celtics overwhelm Hornets

Durant propels Nets past Magic; Celtics overwhelm Hornets

53 minutes ago
Kevin Durant scored a season-high 45 points to power Brooklyn to a 109-102 NBA victory over the Orlando Magic that kept the...
Sports
fbtw
Valorant strengthens Philippine presence with music festival collaboration

Valorant strengthens Philippine presence with music festival collaboration

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Riot Games' has announced its involvement in the coming “Head in the Clouds” (HITC) music festival at the SM Festival...
Sports
fbtw
Trading card game debuts in upcoming Genshin Impact update

Trading card game debuts in upcoming Genshin Impact update

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
HoYoverse is set to introduce yet another permanent game feature — the Genius Invocation TCG (Trading Card Game) —...
Sports
fbtw
Tacloban leapfrogs over Cebu for last PCAP Open Conference playoff spot

Tacloban leapfrogs over Cebu for last PCAP Open Conference playoff spot

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
It was supposed to be simple. Win and qualify for the playoffs.
Sports
fbtw

APO seniors show way in Am-Championship

13 hours ago
After two difficult days at the short but tricky Baguio Country Club course, Alpha Phi Omega Golfers scored 181 to erect a 12-point lead over Srixon-IMG in the Am-Championship Division Seniors play of the 72nd Fil-Am...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with