Valorant strengthens Philippine presence with music festival collaboration

MANILA, Philippines – Riot Games' has announced its involvement in the coming “Head in the Clouds” (HITC) music festival at the SM Festival Grounds Parañaque City.

Previously held in the United States, the annual music festival organized by 88rising will have its first international editions in the Philippines and Indonesia this year. Headlining the Manila linep are artists Joji, Chinese singer Jackson Wang, Indonesia's Niki and Rich Brian, former Day6 member Park Jae-hyung or eaJ, Japanese duo YOASOBI with special guest Zedd.

Also among the lineup is Filipino-Australian singer Ylona Garcia, the voice behind “Entertain Me”, considered the anthem of Valorant's Neon, the first hero to hail from the Philippines.

“Riot Games is more than just a gaming company.e strive to create immersive experiences through music, entertainment and fashion, but with players as our number one focus. Being able to collaborate with industry giants like 88rising and meeting our players at events like Head in the Clouds further elevates Valorant’s position as a trendsetter that bridges both gaming and music. Our Filipino community has been one of the most active and engaging communities in Southeast Asia and we love to reward and excite them with activations like this one. Whether you’re a gamer or music festival goer, we welcome all of you to our booth. See you all there!” said Riot Games' Country General Manager for the Philippines, Joel Guzman.

Festival goers are also invited to visit the Valorant Universe booth which is also inspired by Neon where fans may win memorabilia (exclusive Valorant and HITC items).

“Head in the Clouds” will take place on December 9 and 10.