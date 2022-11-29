^

Sports

Tacloban leapfrogs over Cebu for last PCAP Open Conference playoff spot

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 29, 2022 | 11:14am
Tacloban leapfrogs over Cebu for last PCAP Open Conference playoff spot

MANILA, Philippines – It was supposed to be simple. Win and qualify for the playoffs.

But the Cebu Machers have to curse their rotten luck. Why of all the times to face a division power? Why not a squad that is out of contention?

Cebu, in eighth place in the Southern Division of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP)’s Open Conference with an 11-21 slate, ran into the Negros Kingsmen in their final elimination round game last weekend.

The Machers needed to win against the Kingsmen. However, even if Cebu lost, they hoped that the Tacloban Vikings — the other squad vying for the last seat to the playoff bus — would lose their last elimination round match because the latter owned a won-points advantage, 277.5-258.5.

And it wasn’t close by any stretch of the imagination as Negros whipped Cebu, 14-7, to hold on to third spot in the south with a 28-5 record.

Tacloban, of course, did not get a free pass. As the saying goes — dumaan sa butas ng karayom — in eking out an 11-10 win over the Jekyll and Hyde Fianchetto Checkmates, who are 1-5 since taking down Iloilo. 

But it’s not how you win it but the result you get.

The result is a ticket to the playoffs — their second consecutive appearance. 

Playing an extra playing day and the knowledge of making the playoffs is a confidence booster for Tacloban. It confirms they are headed in the right direction. 

It is a feather in the cap of the Vikings that is one of the newest clubs in PCAP. 

Now, the Davao Chess Eagles await when the PCAP Open Conference playoffs get underway Wednesday, November 30.

CHESS

PCAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Mad scramble to PBA playoffs

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
For a number of teams, there’s a lot to play for in the last two playdates of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup eliminations this week.
Sports
fbtw
Adamson wins, La Salle loses

Adamson wins, La Salle loses

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Adamson snatched solo fourth for an inside track to the last Final Four seat as La Salle stumbled to fifth in a frantic UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Still alive and kicking

Still alive and kicking

12 hours ago
A late goal by substitute Niclas Fuellkrug allowed Germany to snatch a 1-1 draw with Spain on Sunday as the four-time winner...
Sports
fbtw
After big win over UP, Ateneo eyes top seed

After big win over UP, Ateneo eyes top seed

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
The Blue Eagles on Saturday got payback on rival and reigning champion University of the Philippines with a 75-67 win that...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala zooms to career-best world tennis ranking

Alex Eala zooms to career-best world tennis ranking

By Luisa Morales | November 3, 2022 - 10:15am
From ranking 248th, Eala zoomed to World No. 214 shortly after her stint in W100 Shrewsbury. Her three-week schedule was highlighted...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Valorant strengthens Philippine presence with music festival collaboration

Valorant strengthens Philippine presence with music festival collaboration

By Michelle Lojo | 31 minutes ago
Riot Games' has announced its involvement in the coming “Head in the Clouds” (HITC) music festival at the SM Festival...
Sports
fbtw
Trading card game debuts in upcoming Genshin Impact update

Trading card game debuts in upcoming Genshin Impact update

By Michelle Lojo | 42 minutes ago
HoYoverse is set to introduce yet another permanent game feature — the Genius Invocation TCG (Trading Card Game) —...
Sports
fbtw
Tacloban leapfrogs over Cebu for last PCAP Open Conference playoff spot

Tacloban leapfrogs over Cebu for last PCAP Open Conference playoff spot

By Rick Olivares | 49 minutes ago
It was supposed to be simple. Win and qualify for the playoffs.
Sports
fbtw
Boxer Alvarez threatens Messi over World Cup jersey 'insult'

Boxer Alvarez threatens Messi over World Cup jersey 'insult'

59 minutes ago
Champion boxer Saul “Canelo” Alvarez issued a warning to Lionel Messi after a video emerged of the star celebrating...
Sports
fbtw

APO seniors show way in Am-Championship

12 hours ago
After two difficult days at the short but tricky Baguio Country Club course, Alpha Phi Omega Golfers scored 181 to erect a 12-point lead over Srixon-IMG in the Am-Championship Division Seniors play of the 72nd Fil-Am...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with