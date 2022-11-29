Tacloban leapfrogs over Cebu for last PCAP Open Conference playoff spot

MANILA, Philippines – It was supposed to be simple. Win and qualify for the playoffs.

But the Cebu Machers have to curse their rotten luck. Why of all the times to face a division power? Why not a squad that is out of contention?

Cebu, in eighth place in the Southern Division of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP)’s Open Conference with an 11-21 slate, ran into the Negros Kingsmen in their final elimination round game last weekend.

The Machers needed to win against the Kingsmen. However, even if Cebu lost, they hoped that the Tacloban Vikings — the other squad vying for the last seat to the playoff bus — would lose their last elimination round match because the latter owned a won-points advantage, 277.5-258.5.

And it wasn’t close by any stretch of the imagination as Negros whipped Cebu, 14-7, to hold on to third spot in the south with a 28-5 record.

Tacloban, of course, did not get a free pass. As the saying goes — dumaan sa butas ng karayom — in eking out an 11-10 win over the Jekyll and Hyde Fianchetto Checkmates, who are 1-5 since taking down Iloilo.

But it’s not how you win it but the result you get.

The result is a ticket to the playoffs — their second consecutive appearance.

Playing an extra playing day and the knowledge of making the playoffs is a confidence booster for Tacloban. It confirms they are headed in the right direction.

It is a feather in the cap of the Vikings that is one of the newest clubs in PCAP.

Now, the Davao Chess Eagles await when the PCAP Open Conference playoffs get underway Wednesday, November 30.