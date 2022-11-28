^

Sports

Frayna seeks greatness in Philippine National Women's Chess Championship

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 28, 2022 | 2:19pm
Frayna seeks greatness in Philippine National Women's Chess Championship
Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Janelle Mae Frayna will try to cement her place as the one of the greatest, if not the greatest, Filipina woodpushers of all time as she sets in motion her title-retention bid in the Philippine National Women’s Chess Championship unfurling Tuesday at the PACE in Quezon City.

The country’s first and only Woman Grandmaster has asserted her dominance of the event last year and is expected to rule again the nine-day tournament staking a cash pot amounting to P140,000 including P50,000 to the winner thanks to presentor Nova Wellness Center owned by Travis Vincent Chua.

“I’m at my peak and the best condition of my life,” said the 25-year-old Southeast Asian Games silver medalist.

Frayna, however, kept cautioning herself that he couldn’t take the opposition for granted.

“I expect it to be tough because I will be facing equally experienced players as well as promising young talents,” she said.

Frayna was referring to the seasoned group of fellow Olympiad mainstays Jan Jodilyn Fronda, Bernadette Galas, Marie Antoinetten San Diego and Shania Mae Mendoza.

The yough movement will be composed of April Joy Claros, Ayana Usman, Bea Mendoza, Vic Glysen Derotas, Mary Joy Tan, Franchesca Largo, Ayana Usman and Kate Nicole Ordizo.

Tournament director is National Chess Federation of the Philippines CEO GM Jayson Gonzales while Reden Cruz is chief arbiter.

Apart from the money prize, the top performers here will get a chance to represent the country in international events like the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games in Thailand next year.

CHESS

JANELLE MAE FRAYNA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Up soon: Gilas women naturalized player

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
It’s the turn of Gilas Pilipinas women to search and select its own naturalized player for future international tournaments.
Sports
fbtw

Economies of scale

By Bill Velasco | 14 hours ago
The demand for Filipino basketball players overseas is increasing. Since highlights from all Philippine basketball leagues are readily available online, leagues in Japan, Taiwan, Korea and even Europe or Australia...
Sports
fbtw
Petro Gazz rebounds, eliminates Chery from PVL finals contention

Petro Gazz rebounds, eliminates Chery from PVL finals contention

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
After an opening game loss to Creamline, the Angels made light work of Chery who are now out of contention for the championship...
Sports
fbtw
OKBet, GenSan Warriors host basketball camp for ALS learners

OKBet, GenSan Warriors host basketball camp for ALS learners

By Anthony Suntay | 2 hours ago
As part of its ongoing “Play It Forward” campaign to support the next generation of Filipino athletes, local sportsbook...
Sports
fbtw
Magnifico Messi! Bravo MBAPPE!

Magnifico Messi! Bravo MBAPPE!

14 hours ago
Lionel Messi reignited Argentina’s World Cup challenge with a superb goal in a 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday as Kylian...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Charting the success of teams who score huge FIFA World Cup upsets

Charting the success of teams who score huge FIFA World Cup upsets

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Let’s take a look at some of the more famous upsets in World Cup history and what happened after that.
Sports
fbtw
Warriors power past Timberwolves in convincing road win; Celtics cruise

Warriors power past Timberwolves in convincing road win; Celtics cruise

2 hours ago
Stephen Curry scored 25 points and the Golden State Warriors parlayed a hot start into a comfortable 137-114 NBA win over...
Sports
fbtw
Manila, Bautista rule PPS Brookside netfest

Manila, Bautista rule PPS Brookside netfest

2 hours ago
Ivan Manila chalked up a win and a runner-up finish while Sandra Bautista took the top honors in the girls’ division...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson's Lastimosa, La Salle's Binaohan named UAAP week's best players

Adamson's Lastimosa, La Salle's Binaohan named UAAP week's best players

2 hours ago
Adamson star Jerom Lastimosa and La Salle cager Bettina Binaohan stepped up when it mattered most for their respective squads...
Sports
fbtw
Rangers unseats Manila Digger for AIA 7s championship

Rangers unseats Manila Digger for AIA 7s championship

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Rangers Philippines went on the offensive with high-pressure defense and a relentless attack to score two goals in the first...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with