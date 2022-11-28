^

Sports

Adamson's Lastimosa, La Salle's Binaohan named UAAP week's best players

Philstar.com
November 28, 2022 | 12:20pm
Adamson's Lastimosa, La Salle's Binaohan named UAAP week's best players
Bettina Binaohan of La Salle and Adamson gunner Jerom Lastimosa
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson star Jerom Lastimosa and La Salle cager Bettina Binaohan stepped up when it mattered most for their respective squads in the homestretch of the UAAP Season 85 men's and women's basketball tournaments.

Playing through a right foot injury, Lastimosa braved adversity and kept the Soaring Falcons alive in the race for the last Final Four berth. For her part, Binaohan played an instrumental role in La Salle’s historic 61-57 overtime win against six-time champion National University that snapped the latter’s record feat of 108 consecutive victories.

For their heroics, Lastimosa and Binaohan were voted as the Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Co-Players of the Week presented by the Philippine Sports Commission and San Miguel Corporation.

Lastimosa unleashed 23 points on 5-of-8 shooting from deep in 17 minutes of action to beat FEU, 75-70, followed by a seven-point performance highlighted by the game-winning trey in Adamson’s 64-63 escape act against NU.

The flamboyant guard was a marked man in the most important game against NU and fired blanks in the second half, including a pair of 3-pointers down the stretch. But Lastimosa never lost his confidence, sinking a game-winning trey with 5.5 seconds left as Adamson survived NU to stay in the Final Four hunt with a 7-6 card.

“We're still alive going to the Final 4. Alam ko na 'yung dalawang tira ko is hindi siya pumasok but I never give up sa last shot. So, I think deserve ko naman ‘yun kasi pina-practice ko talaga every day. Hindi lang every day, kundi every morning, lunch and dinner,” said Lastimosa, who added five rebounds, two assists and a steal versus the Bulldogs.

“One more na lang, one more push just to make it to the Final 4,” he added as Adamson has the chance to complete the Final Four picture with a win against Ateneo this Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Binaohan was a vital part of La Salle coach Cholo Villanueva’s perfect game against the once invincible NU, where she posted 10 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals to force a traditional Final Four in the postseason for the first time in nine years.

“Playing a perfect game against a perfect team to win. That's what you need to beat a perfect team like NU so we played perfectly. My girls played perfectly on offense and on defense,” said Villanueva.

Binaohan also posted a 14-point, 17-rebound double-double plus two assists and two steals in their 66-41 triumph over the winless University of the East to seal the No. 2 seed with a 12-2 card for a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four against the No. 3 UST (11-3).

Lastimosa stood out over a bevy of candidates led by Ateneo’s Ange Kouame and Dave Ildefonso, UP's Carl Tamayo, and UE rookie Rey Remogat, while Binaohan was picked over her teammate Lee Sario and MVP candidate Eka Soriano of UST for the award also backed by MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival and Jockey.

It is the fifth time in four years that the group composed of print and online writers regularly covering the collegiate beat gave a shared citation for two players.

The first was NU's Ria Nabalan and Ateneo's Ange Kouame in Oct. 2018 followed by UST's CJ Cansino and Adamson's Mar Prado in Oct. 2019. UE’s Luis Villegas and Ateneo women’s star Kacey Dela Rosa also shared the honors this season. The group also handed out Co-Players of the Week honors in the NCAA with San Beda's Robert Bolick and Letran's Bong Quinto in August 2018.

ADAMSON

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Up soon: Gilas women naturalized player

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
It’s the turn of Gilas Pilipinas women to search and select its own naturalized player for future international tournaments.
Sports
fbtw

Economies of scale

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
The demand for Filipino basketball players overseas is increasing. Since highlights from all Philippine basketball leagues are readily available online, leagues in Japan, Taiwan, Korea and even Europe or Australia...
Sports
fbtw
Magnifico Messi! Bravo MBAPPE!

Magnifico Messi! Bravo MBAPPE!

13 hours ago
Lionel Messi reignited Argentina’s World Cup challenge with a superb goal in a 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday as Kylian...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women seeking naturalized player, too

Gilas women seeking naturalized player, too

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The Gilas Pilipinas women's squad have been on the uptick in the past couple of years, highlighted by back-to-back gold medal...
Sports
fbtw
Abando sizzles with season-best as Anyang clips Seoul

Abando sizzles with season-best as Anyang clips Seoul

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
The former NCAA MVP played a highly efficient game, logging a 9-of-12 shooting clip for a team-best 21 points in Anyang's...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Charting the success of teams who score huge FIFA World Cup upsets

Charting the success of teams who score huge FIFA World Cup upsets

By Rick Olivares | 27 minutes ago
Let’s take a look at some of the more famous upsets in World Cup history and what happened after that.
Sports
fbtw
Warriors power past Timberwolves in convincing road win; Celtics cruise

Warriors power past Timberwolves in convincing road win; Celtics cruise

34 minutes ago
Stephen Curry scored 25 points and the Golden State Warriors parlayed a hot start into a comfortable 137-114 NBA win over...
Sports
fbtw
Manila, Bautista rule PPS Brookside netfest

Manila, Bautista rule PPS Brookside netfest

44 minutes ago
Ivan Manila chalked up a win and a runner-up finish while Sandra Bautista took the top honors in the girls’ division...
Sports
fbtw
OKBet, GenSan Warriors host basketball camp for ALS learners

OKBet, GenSan Warriors host basketball camp for ALS learners

By Anthony Suntay | 59 minutes ago
As part of its ongoing “Play It Forward” campaign to support the next generation of Filipino athletes, local sportsbook...
Sports
fbtw
Rangers unseats Manila Digger for AIA 7s championship

Rangers unseats Manila Digger for AIA 7s championship

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Rangers Philippines went on the offensive with high-pressure defense and a relentless attack to score two goals in the first...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with