^

Sports

Rangers unseats Manila Digger for AIA 7s championship

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 28, 2022 | 11:49am
Rangers unseats Manila Digger for AIA 7s championship
Rangers Philippines FC members pose with their trophy.
AIA 7s

MANILA, Philippines – The giant-killer is now king.

Rangers Philippines went on the offensive with high-pressure defense and a relentless attack to score two goals in the first half, which was good enough to hold off erstwhile champions Manila Digger for a 2-1 win the AIA 7s Football Tournament Division One championship at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

Ebere Juel opened the scoring in the ninth minute, but Manila Digger equalized in the final minute of regular time after a strike by Ilemona Usman.

Both sides were scoreless in added time sending the match to a penalty shootout. 

Rangers’ goalkeeper Junel Marasigan save all the shots of Manila Digger while Olisa Anena banged in the title-clinching goal.

In ascending the summit of the 7s, Rangers, the fifth seed, routed Middle Beast, which was a notch above them in the quarterfinals, 7-0. Then they booted out also erstwhile undefeated squad Sino FC in the semifinals in convincing fashion, 3-0.

The one goal they conceded to Manila Digger is their first they have allowed in the playoffs.

The superb defense of Rangers also saw them stop the prolific Stephen Appiah of Manila Digger.

Rangers’ goal keeper Junel Marasigan was named the Most Valuable Player.

“He saved two penalties in the lead up to the finals,” noted observed team manager and former Kaya player Kross Ubiam. “As I said, once we get to the finals, we’ll be hard to beat.”

This was Rangers’ fourth title.

They scored 12 goals in three playoff games for an average of four per match.

“We were not favorites this season,” revealed Rangers Philippines head coach Ayi Aryee, who won two UAAP titles as a striker for the University of the Philippines. “We were regarded as veterans but a few things escaped their minds — football is played with experience and not just speed. A team must be tactical and disciplined to win games. And preparation is everything.”

“We peaked at the right time,” added Ubiam. 

The new AIA 7s champions’ lineup includes Ebere Juel, Bolaji Idris, Stanley Edeme, Hassan Mohhamed, Forio Jonah, Junel Marasigan, Fidel Nnabuife, Charles Ujam, Olisa Anene, Femi Originde, Charles Muotouh, Idowu Ominisi, Bernard Ifeachor and Mikael Lagard. The team is coached by former University of the Philippines striker Ayi Aryee and managed by Ubiam. 

Manila Digger salvaged a measure of pride when their division three squad outscored Mangtas FC, 3-2, in their own finals.

The men’s Division Two finals saw Black Amigos win 4-2 over Resenha.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Up soon: Gilas women naturalized player

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
It’s the turn of Gilas Pilipinas women to search and select its own naturalized player for future international tournaments.
Sports
fbtw

Economies of scale

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
The demand for Filipino basketball players overseas is increasing. Since highlights from all Philippine basketball leagues are readily available online, leagues in Japan, Taiwan, Korea and even Europe or Australia...
Sports
fbtw
Magnifico Messi! Bravo MBAPPE!

Magnifico Messi! Bravo MBAPPE!

13 hours ago
Lionel Messi reignited Argentina’s World Cup challenge with a superb goal in a 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday as Kylian...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women seeking naturalized player, too

Gilas women seeking naturalized player, too

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The Gilas Pilipinas women's squad have been on the uptick in the past couple of years, highlighted by back-to-back gold medal...
Sports
fbtw
Abando sizzles with season-best as Anyang clips Seoul

Abando sizzles with season-best as Anyang clips Seoul

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
The former NCAA MVP played a highly efficient game, logging a 9-of-12 shooting clip for a team-best 21 points in Anyang's...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Charting the success of teams who score huge FIFA World Cup upsets

Charting the success of teams who score huge FIFA World Cup upsets

By Rick Olivares | 26 minutes ago
Let’s take a look at some of the more famous upsets in World Cup history and what happened after that.
Sports
fbtw
Warriors power past Timberwolves in convincing road win; Celtics cruise

Warriors power past Timberwolves in convincing road win; Celtics cruise

33 minutes ago
Stephen Curry scored 25 points and the Golden State Warriors parlayed a hot start into a comfortable 137-114 NBA win over...
Sports
fbtw
Manila, Bautista rule PPS Brookside netfest

Manila, Bautista rule PPS Brookside netfest

43 minutes ago
Ivan Manila chalked up a win and a runner-up finish while Sandra Bautista took the top honors in the girls’ division...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson's Lastimosa, La Salle's Binaohan named UAAP week's best players

Adamson's Lastimosa, La Salle's Binaohan named UAAP week's best players

50 minutes ago
Adamson star Jerom Lastimosa and La Salle cager Bettina Binaohan stepped up when it mattered most for their respective squads...
Sports
fbtw
OKBet, GenSan Warriors host basketball camp for ALS learners

OKBet, GenSan Warriors host basketball camp for ALS learners

By Anthony Suntay | 58 minutes ago
As part of its ongoing “Play It Forward” campaign to support the next generation of Filipino athletes, local sportsbook...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with