Pinoys tie for 19th in Bangladesh Open

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 27, 2022 | 5:24pm
Pinoys tie for 19th in Bangladesh Open
This handout from the Asian Tour taken and released on February 24, 2022 shows Philippines' Justin Quiban playing a shot during round one of the Royal's Cup golf tournament in Kanchanaburi.
Paul Lakatos / Asian Tour / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Justin Quiban charged back with a four-under 67 and tied Miguel Tabuena and Aussie Kevin Yuan at 19th in the Bangladesh Open topped by Thai Danthai Boonma at the Kurmitola Golf Club Sunday.

Quiban came through with six birdies against two bogeys, his last mishap coming on No. 17 that spoiled his bid for a better finish. 

He wound up with a 281, the same output put by Tabuena, who shot a third 70, and Yuan, who rallied with a 66.

The ICTSI-backed Tabuena hit two birdies against a bogey at the front but settled for pars the rest of the way for a 34-36.

Meanwhile, Boonma outdueled Kosuke Hamamoto, birdying the 17th to seize a two-shot lead before closing out with a 68 to win by one with a 271 as the latter holed out with a birdie for a 70 for a 272.

