Chan clashes with ex-UFC fighter Chope for URCC interim belt

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran mixed martial artist Arvin Chan will gun for the interim Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) welterweight title against former UFC fighter Will “The Kill” Chope of the US in URCC 81 “Decades of Success” at Okada Manila in Parañaque City on December 6.

Coming off a rousing first-round stoppage win over Norwegian Abdi Farah in the “Warriors 33” card in the United Arab Emirates last September, the 33-year-old wrestler-striker from Zamboanga City is raring to face a seasoned fighter like Chope (38-18 record, with 25 submissions).

“It’s a big event on my part to fight in one of the main events in URCC 81 and face Will Chope, who already fought in the UFC and other promotions. I’m not nervous but am excited to do my best and win that fight so I have to train smarter,” said Chan, a father of three.

“I fight for them, they are my motivation,” he said, referring to his two daughters and son — Jotam (15), JD (14) and Kyla (9). “As a single parent, I raise them and send them to school. I want them to be successful in life.”

Chan, who sports 9-5 win-loss record (with six knockouts and three by submissions), said he is already familiar with fighters from overseas, that’s why he’s upbeat on his chances of winning the main event bout sponsored by Winzir and presented by Okada Manila.

“Since 2016, I am already unbeaten and not worried facing taller rivals,” added the 5-foot-10 Chan added, who will be giving away a five-inch height advantage against 6-foot-4 Chope, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner.

The other main event of the night is URCC’s very own 3 Versus 3 showcase, where Team Philippines of Sugar Ray “Mammoth” Estroso, Caloy “Bad Boy” Baduria and Boss Bullet Manliclic will collide with South Koreans Jeong Minhun, Choi Wontae and Jeon Youngjun.

Other MMA undercard bouts include Dunlee Stewart facing John Tirona in 170-lb bout; Gester Maglaque clashing with Mariano Jones in a 185-lb fight; Kimbert Alintozon battling Junie Kimayong in a 125-lb affair; Rhyle Lugo colliding with Alex Aballe at 145 lbs; and Eros Baluyot taking on MJ Abrillo at 125 lbs.

For the bare-knuckle competitions, Damsa Abrenica will fight Joseph “King Pinoy” Cabral, Dondon Serrano will square with Sherwin Niro, and Denzel Dimaguila will test his mettle against Mark Jalaron.

