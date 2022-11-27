^

Labrador siblings shine in gymnastics, taekwondo tiffs overseas

November 27, 2022 | 11:44am
Labrador siblings shine in gymnastics, taekwondo tiffs overseas
MANILA, Philippines — Siblings Marcus and Aluna Labrador dominated the JRC Artistic Gymnastics Stars Competition held in Bangkok, Thailand recently while sisters Alani and Ava took center stage in Las Vegas were they bested other taekwondo jins from other countries competing in the United States. 

Marcus reaped medal in various categories of the gymnastics events, including gold medal feats in the Pommel, Vault, Parallel Bars events.

The 10-year-old Labrador, one of the triplets of Mark and Angel Labrador, also garnered bronze in the individual all-around, for MAG Level 2, as well as in the rings event.

Her sister, Aluna, didn’t made it to the podium, but also came up with a strong performance.

She ranked 12th in individual all-Around, seventh in floor exercise and 10th in bars and beam and 14th in Vault for WAG Level 4. 

The Labrador siblings are making waves in the international sporting scene, participating n major events and continuously building up their skills set.

If Marcus and Aluna were taking the spotlight in the gymnastics competition, their sisters, Alani and Ava was stamping her class in international taekwondo competition.

Just recently, Alani bagged the gold in poomsae and wood breaking while also securing the bronze medal in the kyorugi in the 2022 Las Vegas Taekwondo Open. 

Another Labrador sibling, 12-year-old Ava Maxinne Rae Uy Labrador, went on to capture a silver in poomsae and a bronze in wood breaking events.  

Alani, represented Davao de Norte in the recent Batang Pinoy Sports Competition. She competed for Blackbelt Poomsae and is ranked #7 from 28 competitors all over the Philippines. Furthermore, she holds the top rank in Region XI.

