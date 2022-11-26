^

Sports

B. League: Parks' Nagoya dominate Kiefer, Shiga; Heading wins in Division 2

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 26, 2022 | 10:23pm
B. League: Parks' Nagoya dominate Kiefer, Shiga; Heading wins in Division 2
Bobby Ray Parks Jr.
B. League

MANILA, Philippines — Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins routed Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes, 98-55, in the 2022 Japan B. League at the YMIT Arena on Saturday.

Parks was an efficient plus-24 with seven points, two boards, two assists and two steals in 21 minutes of play.

He played supporting role to Scott Earthon's 23 points and Coty Clarke's 22 markers as Nagoya won back-to-back games to improve to 9-3.

Meanwhile, Shiga, which slid to its eight consecutive loss, dropped to 2-10. Kiefer came off the bench to finish with just two points in five minutes.

Elsewhere, Matthew Wright's 21 point outing was not enough as the Kyoto Hannaryz fell to Utsunomiya Brex, 83-75.

Wright was 3-of-6 from beyond the arc to go along with six assists and five rebounds but his team saw its win streak end at two games and fall to 6-6.

In the other games, Thirdy Ravena couldn't help the San-En NeoPhoenix to victory as they bowed to the Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 87-73.

Thirdy tallied 16 markers, five dimes, four rebounds and two steals as the Fighting Eagles snapped San-En's five game win run.

Justine Baltazar, for his part, was scoreless in 69 seconds of play as the Hiroshima Dragonflies nipped the SeaHorses Mikawa, 85-72.

Jay Washington rode the bench in the Ryukyu Golden Kings' 96-86 win over the Shimane Susanoo Magic.

Hiroshima improved to 9-3 while Ryukyu extended its win streak to three games and stayed atop the standings with a 10-2 slate.

Dwight Ramos, meanwhile, continues to sit out due to his sprained right ankle as Levanga Hokkaido squeaked past SunRockets Shibuya, 99-92.

Hokkaido ended a two-game slump and improved to 4-8.

In B2, Jordan Heading came off the bench as the Nagasaki Velca bounced back with an 82-68 drubbing over Fukushima Firebonds.

Heading finished with 11 points, two assists and one board as Nagasaki stopped a three-game slump and improved to 10-6.

But the Filipinos' fortunes ended there in Division 2 as the others all absorbed losses.

Kobe Paras struggled from the field in Altiri Chiba's 89-84 loss to Bambitious Nara.

Paras finished with just six points, two steals, one rebound and one assist.

Chiba dropped to 11-5 while they couldn't extend their three-game win streak.

Roosevelt Adams, meanwhile, returned for the Kagawa Five Arrows, but they failed to get past the Nishinomiya Storks, 79-72.

Adams finished with seven points, two boards and two steals for the 4-10 Kagawa.

BASKETBALL

JAPAN B.LEAGUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sotto makes most of minutes as 36ers rout Wildcats

Sotto makes most of minutes as 36ers rout Wildcats

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Sotto, who has been a role player for Adelaide coach CJ Bruton, pitched in six points, five rebounds and a block in 14 minutes...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers down Spurs in James's return, Celtics beat Kings

Lakers down Spurs in James's return, Celtics beat Kings

9 hours ago
James pulled down eight rebounds and handed out five assists with three steals and a blocked shot in 33 minutes on the floor,...
Sports
fbtw
Hosts Qatar knocked out of World Cup as England made to wait

Hosts Qatar knocked out of World Cup as England made to wait

9 hours ago
Asian champions Qatar had high hopes coming into the tournament but become only the second home team to crash out in the group...
Sports
fbtw
Analysis: Iran returns to old tactics in World Cup win vs Wales

Analysis: Iran returns to old tactics in World Cup win vs Wales

By Rick Olivares | 13 hours ago
There was a switch in tactics for Iran head coach Carlos Queiroz against Wales in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday. His team...
Sports
fbtw
After ACL injury, Esteban targets Paris Olympics berth

After ACL injury, Esteban targets Paris Olympics berth

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
After tearing her ACL during the 2022 World Fencing Championships in Cairo last July, Esteban has been focused on returning...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
KBL: RJ Abarrientos drops 22 points as Ulsan routs Jeonju

KBL: RJ Abarrientos drops 22 points as Ulsan routs Jeonju

By Luisa Morales | 38 minutes ago
The Gilas guard finished with a game-high 22 points to go along with seven boards, five assists, one steal and a block.
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles get back at Maroons to clinch UAAP semis bonus

Blue Eagles get back at Maroons to clinch UAAP semis bonus

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Dave Ildefonso, who matched UP's scoring output in the third salvo by himself, led the way for the Blue Eagles and helped...
Sports
fbtw
Red Warriors win in overtime, hurt Archers' Final Four chances

Red Warriors win in overtime, hurt Archers' Final Four chances

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
UE, who are out of playoff contention, leaned on the clutch makes of Rey Remogat in the extra period to make things harder...
Sports
fbtw
Go falls short of target, ends up T-3rd in Bangladesh

Go falls short of target, ends up T-3rd in Bangladesh

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
A wobbly frontside 37 ruined the Cebuano ace’s final round charge although he shot two birdies at the back before holing...
Sports
fbtw
Tamaraws blast Tigers to end UAAP 85 campaign on high note

Tamaraws blast Tigers to end UAAP 85 campaign on high note

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Both eliminated from Final Four contention, the Tamaraws rode a 12-0 run in the final salvo to send UST to their 12th straight...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with