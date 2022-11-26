B. League: Parks' Nagoya dominate Kiefer, Shiga; Heading wins in Division 2

MANILA, Philippines — Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins routed Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes, 98-55, in the 2022 Japan B. League at the YMIT Arena on Saturday.

Parks was an efficient plus-24 with seven points, two boards, two assists and two steals in 21 minutes of play.

He played supporting role to Scott Earthon's 23 points and Coty Clarke's 22 markers as Nagoya won back-to-back games to improve to 9-3.

Meanwhile, Shiga, which slid to its eight consecutive loss, dropped to 2-10. Kiefer came off the bench to finish with just two points in five minutes.

Elsewhere, Matthew Wright's 21 point outing was not enough as the Kyoto Hannaryz fell to Utsunomiya Brex, 83-75.

Wright was 3-of-6 from beyond the arc to go along with six assists and five rebounds but his team saw its win streak end at two games and fall to 6-6.

In the other games, Thirdy Ravena couldn't help the San-En NeoPhoenix to victory as they bowed to the Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 87-73.

Thirdy tallied 16 markers, five dimes, four rebounds and two steals as the Fighting Eagles snapped San-En's five game win run.

Justine Baltazar, for his part, was scoreless in 69 seconds of play as the Hiroshima Dragonflies nipped the SeaHorses Mikawa, 85-72.

Jay Washington rode the bench in the Ryukyu Golden Kings' 96-86 win over the Shimane Susanoo Magic.

Hiroshima improved to 9-3 while Ryukyu extended its win streak to three games and stayed atop the standings with a 10-2 slate.

Dwight Ramos, meanwhile, continues to sit out due to his sprained right ankle as Levanga Hokkaido squeaked past SunRockets Shibuya, 99-92.

Hokkaido ended a two-game slump and improved to 4-8.

In B2, Jordan Heading came off the bench as the Nagasaki Velca bounced back with an 82-68 drubbing over Fukushima Firebonds.

Heading finished with 11 points, two assists and one board as Nagasaki stopped a three-game slump and improved to 10-6.

But the Filipinos' fortunes ended there in Division 2 as the others all absorbed losses.

Kobe Paras struggled from the field in Altiri Chiba's 89-84 loss to Bambitious Nara.

Paras finished with just six points, two steals, one rebound and one assist.

Chiba dropped to 11-5 while they couldn't extend their three-game win streak.

Roosevelt Adams, meanwhile, returned for the Kagawa Five Arrows, but they failed to get past the Nishinomiya Storks, 79-72.

Adams finished with seven points, two boards and two steals for the 4-10 Kagawa.