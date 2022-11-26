^

Red Warriors win in overtime, hurt Archers' Final Four chances

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 26, 2022 | 6:27pm
Rey Remogat
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The UE Red Warriors scored a season sweep of the DLSU Green Archers as they took the overtime win, 80-72, in their final game of eliminations in UAAP Season 85 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

UE, who are out of playoff contention, leaned on the clutch makes of Rey Remogat in the extra period to make things harder for La Salle in their hunt for the last semis seat.

Because of the loss, DLSU (6-7) falls half a game behind Adamson (7-6), with both teams having one game remaining in their elimination round schedules.

Remogat scored 20 points in the second half, including the dagger three pointer with 46.1 left in OT to put UE ahead, 78-72, to help the Red Warriors end a four-game losing streak.

Resurgent UE finished with a 5-9 slate this season after a winless outing in UAAP Season 84.

"Whatever happens, we're out of the contest, but I want[ed] a winning note for this Season 85," said UE coach Jack Santiago.

"Wala na akong masasabi, tinrabaho nila, tinulungan nila ako," he added.

UE fought back from a lead as big as 12 points in the first half and also erased a four-point deficit with 1:25 left in the fourth salvo.

Back-to-back triples by Mark Nonoy saw the Archers ahead, 68-64, with 1:25 left in regulation.

But makes from Remogat and Kyle Paranada knotted the score at 68-all with 29.7 ticks remaining on the clock.

Evan Nelle missed the game-winning triple in regulation as the clash extended to an extra period.

Remogat tallied 24 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal to pace UE who swept their season series against La Salle with two victories.

Luis Villegas added an all-around game of 10 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and a steal.

Nonoy led the Archers in the losing effort with 14 points, six boards, four assists and three steals.

La Salle hopes to salvage at least a playoff for the fourth spot in the Final Four against the UST Growling Tigers on Wednesday, November 30. 

The scores:

UE 80 -- Remogat 24, K. Paranada 13, Stevens 12, Villegas 10, N. Paranada 6, Gilbuena 5, Pagsanjan 4, Sawat 4, Payawal 2, Tulabut 0, Alcantara 0.
LA SALLE 72 -- Nonoy 14, Austria 10, Nwankwo 10, Nelle 8, Cortez 8, Macalalag 8, Quiambao 7, B. Phillips 4, Estacio 3, Abadam 0, Winston 0.

Quarters: 16-27, 36-33, 50-51, 68-68, 80-72.

