^

Sports

Go fuels drive for Asian Development Tour breakthrough with 66

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 25, 2022 | 4:13pm
Go fuels drive for Asian Development Tour breakthrough with 66
Lloyd Go

MANILA, Philippines — Foiled the last time out, Lloyd Go moved in strong contention for a breakthrough win on the Asian Development Tour again.

Go put together a superb 66 he spiked with an eagle as he closed in on joint leaders Shahriffuddin Ariffin of Malaysia and Thai Denwit Boriboonsub in the third round of the Bangladesh Open at the Kurmitola Gofl Club in Bangladesh Friday.

The power-hitting Go shot six birdies and holed out with an eagle on the par-5 No. 6, which he birdied in the first two rounds, against three bogeys, the last on No. 18 that stalled his fiery charge in moving day in the $150,000 tournament of the Asian Development Tour.

The ace Cebuano shotmaker, due for a big win after losing to Chinese Chen Guxin in sudden death in the BRG Open in Vietnam last Sept., worked his way up from joint ninth with two birdies in the first three holes. He bogeyed the fourth but picked up two strokes on No. 6 for a frontside 33.

He rode on that eagle feat and birdied three of the first four holes at the back but yielded a stroke on a missed green mishap on the par-3 No. 14, which he, however, regained with a birdie on No. 17 to pull within one of Ariffin and Boriboonsub.

But Go, who reached the semifinals of the recent ICTSI Villamor Match Play, bogeyed the par-4 18th for the second straight day although his pair of 33s and a 207 tied him at third with local ace Danny Chia, who shot a 67.

Ariffin matched Go’s five-under card but in a more impressive manner, finishing with a bogey-free 32-34 to tie Boriboonsub, who carded a 70, at 205.

The two other Filipino bets who made the cut faltered as Fidel Concepcion hardly recovered from a second 76 with a 74 and fell to joint 40th at 222 while Ira Alido, who sparked hopes for a big finish after shooting a 67 and moving to joint ninth with Go Thursday, bombed out with an 83 to tumble to a share of 46th at 224.

Over in the Asian Tour, Miguel Tabuena carded a second straight 70 to safely make the cut but the two-time Philippine Open titlist fell by seven behind Thai Itthipat Buranatanyarat, who followed up his opening 65 with a 68 for a 133 and a two-stroke lead over local ace Siddikur Rahman, who battled back with a 66 to assume the challenger’s role at 135 heading to the weekend play of the Bangladesh Open at the Kurmitola Golf Club, also Friday.

Justin Quiban, meanwhile, blew a five-under card with a faltering finish, bogeying three of the last four holes as he settled for a 69 and a share of 24th at 141, eight shots behind the Thai veteran campaigner.

Quiban, who struggled with a one-over 72 Thursday, birdied Nos. 7 and 8 to get going then hit three more birdies in a five-hole stretch from No. 11 to barge into Top 10. But he made back-to-back bogeys from No. 14 and failed to recover and yielded another stroke on the closing hole for a 33-36.

Tabuena, on the other hand, parred the first seven holes at the back where he started and bogeyed the par-5 17th for the second straight day. But the ICTSI-backed ace toughened up at the front, netting him two birdies to save another one-under par round.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sotto makes most of minutes as 36ers rout Wildcats

Sotto makes most of minutes as 36ers rout Wildcats

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Sotto, who has been a role player for Adelaide coach CJ Bruton, pitched in six points, five rebounds and a block in 14 minutes...
Sports
fbtw
World Cup notes: Switzerland are under-the-radar giant-killers

World Cup notes: Switzerland are under-the-radar giant-killers

By Rick Olivares | 13 hours ago
Did it come out as a surprise that Switzerland upended fancied Cameroon, 1-0, in last Thursday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo, La Salle, UP gain as NU stumbles

Ateneo, La Salle, UP gain as NU stumbles

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Ateneo soared to the Final Four even as La Salle beefed up its own bid for the last semis slot in the UAAP Season 84 men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Messi on brink as Argentina looks to salvage World Cup campaign

Messi on brink as Argentina looks to salvage World Cup campaign

5 hours ago
It was not supposed to be this way. Before the World Cup started, hopes were high in Argentina that Lionel Messi was set for...
Sports
fbtw

Ginebra presses Top 2 drive; NLEX, ROS pursue quarters  

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra braces for a rough ride as it traverses the road to the coveted quarterfinal incentive in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NU's Baclaan, La Salle's Tchuido, Ateneo's Makanjoula suspended for 1 game

NU's Baclaan, La Salle's Tchuido, Ateneo's Makanjoula suspended for 1 game

By Luisa Morales | 20 minutes ago
Three players will be suspended as the UAAP Season 85 men's and women's basketball tournament resumes on Saturday at the Smart...
Sports
fbtw
Go fuels drive for Asian Development Tour breakthrough with 66

Go fuels drive for Asian Development Tour breakthrough with 66

By Jan Veran | 52 minutes ago
Go put together a superb 66 he spiked with an eagle as he closed in on joint leaders Shahriffuddin Ariffin of Malaysia and...
Sports
fbtw
Concio finishes 2nd in Asian Juniors Chess Championships

Concio finishes 2nd in Asian Juniors Chess Championships

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Filipino International Master Michael Concio, Jr. repeated over IM Saha Neelash in the ninth and final round Friday to end...
Sports
fbtw
KBL: Abarrientos regains form, but Ulsan falls to Seoul

KBL: Abarrientos regains form, but Ulsan falls to Seoul

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Abarrientos made one 3-pointer to finish with 13 points, six assists and three boards as their win streak stopped at three...
Sports
fbtw
MLBB: LPU guns for back-to-back CCE titles vs playoff tormentors Letran

MLBB: LPU guns for back-to-back CCE titles vs playoff tormentors Letran

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The Pirates, who were sent crashing down to the lower brackets by fellow No. 1 team and now finals foe Letran Knights, fought...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with