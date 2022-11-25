^

Sports

Concio finishes 2nd in Asian Juniors Chess Championships

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 25, 2022 | 2:31pm
Concio finishes 2nd in Asian Juniors Chess Championships
Chess stock photo.
Image by Devanath from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino International Master Michael Concio, Jr. repeated over IM Saha Neelash in the ninth and final round Friday to end up second behind eventual champion IM G B Harshavardhan in the Asian Juniors Chess Championships at the Knights Templar Hotel in Tagaytay.

Concio, 17, finished undefeated with 6.5 points on four victories and five draws, or half a point behind Harshavardhan, who needed just a draw with Mongolian IM Sugar Gan-Erdene to complete the title conquest.

The Dasmarinas bet also won over Harshavardhan in copping the rapid title early this week of this event sponsored by Philippine Olympic Committee president and Tagaytay Mayor Abraham Tolentino and National Chess Federation of the Philippines vice president and Cavite Vice Governor Athena Tolentino.

Also sharing some of the spotlight was Eric Labog, Jr., who shocked FIDE Master Daniel Hermawan of Indonesia to wind up at fifth spot with six points while clinching the IM title.

Labog made the 2200-rating cut to become an IM after earning 124.8 rating points in this event.

Concio’s title bid was stalled by early draws — five straight from the second to the sixth round — and had to string together three triumphs in row in the final rounds to snatch No. 2.

Another local bet, Mark Jay Bacojo, barged into the top 10 by halving the point with Indian IM Ramesh Avinash for a 5.5-point output.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sotto makes most of minutes as 36ers rout Wildcats

Sotto makes most of minutes as 36ers rout Wildcats

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Sotto, who has been a role player for Adelaide coach CJ Bruton, pitched in six points, five rebounds and a block in 14 minutes...
Sports
fbtw
World Cup notes: Switzerland are under-the-radar giant-killers

World Cup notes: Switzerland are under-the-radar giant-killers

By Rick Olivares | 13 hours ago
Did it come out as a surprise that Switzerland upended fancied Cameroon, 1-0, in last Thursday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo, La Salle, UP gain as NU stumbles

Ateneo, La Salle, UP gain as NU stumbles

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Ateneo soared to the Final Four even as La Salle beefed up its own bid for the last semis slot in the UAAP Season 84 men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Messi on brink as Argentina looks to salvage World Cup campaign

Messi on brink as Argentina looks to salvage World Cup campaign

5 hours ago
It was not supposed to be this way. Before the World Cup started, hopes were high in Argentina that Lionel Messi was set for...
Sports
fbtw

Ginebra presses Top 2 drive; NLEX, ROS pursue quarters  

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra braces for a rough ride as it traverses the road to the coveted quarterfinal incentive in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NU's Baclaan, La Salle's Tchuido, Ateneo's Makanjoula suspended for 1 game

NU's Baclaan, La Salle's Tchuido, Ateneo's Makanjoula suspended for 1 game

By Luisa Morales | 20 minutes ago
Three players will be suspended as the UAAP Season 85 men's and women's basketball tournament resumes on Saturday at the Smart...
Sports
fbtw
Go fuels drive for Asian Development Tour breakthrough with 66

Go fuels drive for Asian Development Tour breakthrough with 66

By Jan Veran | 52 minutes ago
Go put together a superb 66 he spiked with an eagle as he closed in on joint leaders Shahriffuddin Ariffin of Malaysia and...
Sports
fbtw
Concio finishes 2nd in Asian Juniors Chess Championships

Concio finishes 2nd in Asian Juniors Chess Championships

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Filipino International Master Michael Concio, Jr. repeated over IM Saha Neelash in the ninth and final round Friday to end...
Sports
fbtw
KBL: Abarrientos regains form, but Ulsan falls to Seoul

KBL: Abarrientos regains form, but Ulsan falls to Seoul

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Abarrientos made one 3-pointer to finish with 13 points, six assists and three boards as their win streak stopped at three...
Sports
fbtw
MLBB: LPU guns for back-to-back CCE titles vs playoff tormentors Letran

MLBB: LPU guns for back-to-back CCE titles vs playoff tormentors Letran

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The Pirates, who were sent crashing down to the lower brackets by fellow No. 1 team and now finals foe Letran Knights, fought...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with