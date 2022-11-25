^

World Cup notes: Switzerland is under-the-radar giant killers

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 25, 2022 | 3:10am
Switzerland's midfielder (No. 10) Granit Xhaka celebrates after forward (No. 7) Breel Embolo scored his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Switzerland and Cameroon at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on November 24, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines – Did it come out as a surprise that Switzerland upended fancied Cameroon, 1-0, in last Thursday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup match in Qatar?

They may not have the big name stars like Brazil, France or England, but they can certainly be bullish.

While Cameroon looked threatening on the counter, they were successfully repelled. Switzerland, on the other hand, didn’t look like England or even Spain in terms of attacking flair.

It was just Xherdan Shaqiri creating.

But Switzerland has been flying below the radar.

During their UEFA qualifying campaign, they topped Group C. A bracket that included European champions Italy, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, and Lithuania.

The Swiss went 5-3-0 scoring 15 goals and conceding two. They finished with 18 points while Italy placed second with a 4-4-0 slate and scored 13 goals and conceded two.

When both countries faced each other twice — they ended up in a scoreless and a 1-1 draw.

In eight out of the nine times Switzerland scored first from the European qualifiers all the way to friendlies and the Nations League leading up to the Qatar World Cup, they held on for the win.

 During the World Cup qualifiers, they turned the trick twice against Bulgaria, twice against Lithuania, and once versus Northern Ireland.

Nine Italians scored in qualifying. 

Switzerland? They had 11 players who found the back of the net. Breel Embolo was the only one with multiple goals to his name — three.

Not bad, right?

 In their post qualifying phase this 2022, Switzerland went 4-1-5.

They scored first against England in Wembley but gave up one in added time in the first half and a late penalty to Harry Kane.

After that, they beat Portugal, 1-0, in Geneva, and Spain, 2-1, in Zaragoza. And they defeated the Czech Republic, 2-1, in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

In these matches, six Swiss players scored. Once more, Embolo scored three goals.

And in their Qatar debut, they scored first against Cameroon with Embolo firing in the cross from Xherdan Shaqiri.

Speaking of Embolo, he is the first player in World Cup history to score against his country of birth. 

Switzerland next plays Brazil on Tuesday, November 29, at 12 a.m. The match can be viewed on World Cup TV on Skycable as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.

