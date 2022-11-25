^

Sports

Predator Gaming x Blacklist International Dota 2: Breaking the code in Dota 2 with a world-class all-Filipino roster

Philstar.com
November 25, 2022 | 2:53am
Predator Gaming x Blacklist International Dota 2: Breaking the code in Dota 2 with a world-class all-Filipino roster

MANILA, Philippines – After solidifying their position in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang as a global esports giant, Tier One Entertainment and Blacklist International are finally expanding to Dota 2 in partnership with Predator Gaming. Blacklist Dota 2 is here and the team has some of the best Filipino talents on its roster as it vies for international acclaim in the highly competitive esports landscape. 

The star-studded team includes Marc “Raven” Fausto, Karl “Karl” Baldovino, Carlo “Kuku” Palad, Timothy “TIMS” Randrup and Nico “eyyou” Barcelo.

"Tier One has always believed that talents in South East Asia are capable of competing globally regardless of which country. However, we opted to go for a full Filipino squad because we also believe in the value of communication in a team game like DOTA 2. The players from the Philippines have had a long history of success in this game and for me I'm just excited to have the opportunity to see some of the best players in SEA assemble under the Blacklist Rivalry banner and compete against the best in the world," said Tier One Entertainment co-founder Tryke Gutierrez.

This inaugural Blacklist International Dota 2 squad also joins the prestigious roster of Predator Gaming ambassadors.

“We at Predator are honored to work hand-in-hand with Tier One Entertainment and Blacklist International in helping put the Philippines on the world stage. We have an extremely talented all-Filipino roster playing for Blacklist International and these players happen to be former champions of the Asia Pacific Predator League (APAC PL). We hope this all-star roster can also represent our country in the upcoming APAC PL 2024 which will take place in Manila. We can’t wait to see them break the code and claim another championship in front of a live audience right here in the Philippines! Blacklist International is an organization that Filipinos can stand behind and cheer for together so we’re going to help them succeed any way we can and we are committed to making that happen,” said Acer Philippines General Manager Sue Ong-Lim. 

The team’s ultimate goal will definitely be representing the Philippines in The International, the most prestigious Dota 2 tournament in the world, in 2023. Blacklist International officially acquired the slot of Singaporean organization RSG in Division 1 of the next DPC season, which kicks off early next year so fans can catch them in action very soon!

For more information about Predator Gaming, follow Predator’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ateneo, La Salle, UP gain as NU stumbles

Ateneo, La Salle, UP gain as NU stumbles

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Ateneo soared to the Final Four even as La Salle beefed up its own bid for the last semis slot in the UAAP Season 84 men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Fancied Brazil kicks off World Cup bid as Ronaldo, Portugal enter fray

Fancied Brazil kicks off World Cup bid as Ronaldo, Portugal enter fray

21 hours ago
Tournament favorite Brazil begins its bid to win a sixth World Cup when it takes on Serbia, while Cristiano Ronaldo will hope...
Sports
fbtw

Meggie, Kim on top of world

By Joaquin Henson | 7 hours ago
Meggie Ochoa is just about five feel tall and Kim Custodio, 5-4.
Sports
fbtw

Ginebra presses Top 2 drive; NLEX, ROS pursue quarters  

By Olmin Leyba | 7 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra braces for a rough ride as it traverses the road to the coveted quarterfinal incentive in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.
Sports
fbtw
World Cup notes: Switzerland is under-the-radar giant killers

World Cup notes: Switzerland is under-the-radar giant killers

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Did it come out as a surprise that Switzerland upended fancied Cameroon, 1-0, in last Thursday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Glory in Himalayas &nbsp; &nbsp;

Glory in Himalayas    

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
The Philippines continued to produce more world champions as Andrico Mahilum and Sandi Abahan emerged from the Himalayas as...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers start semis with dominant triumph &nbsp;

Cool Smashers start semis with dominant triumph  

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Creamline showed incredible resolve as it whipped Petro Gazz, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23, yesterday to gain early edge in the race...
Sports
fbtw

Blue Samurai show lethal form, Spanish armada vicious

7 hours ago
Japan produced a stunning comeback to shock Germany, 2-1, in their World Cup opener on Wednesday after the four-time champions staged a powerful protest against FIFA’s refusal to allow rainbow-themed armbands,...
Sports
fbtw

CEU crushes Lyceum; Diliman dumps Olivarez

7 hours ago
Centro Escolar University flaunted its might again and annihilated Lyceum-Batangas, 117-60, in the fifth PG Flex Linoleum-Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) yesterday at the Paco Arena in Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am fencer to hold IOC-backed seminar

Fil-Am fencer to hold IOC-backed seminar

7 hours ago
US-based Filipino fencer Lance Tan is scheduled to conduct a fencing clinic tomorrow at the Fencing Hall of the PhilSports...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with