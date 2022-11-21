^

November 21, 2022 | 2:07pm
Get up to Php8,000 worth of Digital Gift Pass from The SM Stores when you register your new Acer Nitro or Predator Gaming product for warranty until December 31, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Unbox the holidays with the most wonderful gifts from Acer and The SM Stores when you buy Acer Nitro or Predator Gaming laptops!

You can get a Digital SM Gift Pass of up to Php8,000 when you register your new Acer Nitro or Predator Gaming product for warranty during the “Unbox the Holidays with Acer” promo, which runs until December 31, 2022.

“Giving and sharing are what the holidays are about. The ‘Unbox the Holidays with Acer’ promo is our way of giving back to our customers who have stayed loyal and stuck it out with us even during the pandemic,” said Acer Philippines General Manager Sue Ong-Lim.

Every purchase of a qualifying Acer Nitro and Predator Gaming notebook comes with a Digital SM Gift Pass. To avail of the SM Gift Pass, the customer must complete the claiming process, which includes the following steps:

a. The customer must register the product for warranty at: https://warranty.acer.com.ph/ until 60 days after the promo ends.

b. Once the registration requirements have been completed, Acer will validate the credentials within five (5) business days. Acer will transfer the Digital SM Gift Pass credits to the customer’s provided mobile number two (2) business days after successful validation.

c. The customer must download the Sodexo+ App to use the Digital SM Gift Pass.

The “Unbox the Holidays with Acer” promo, which is valid in conjunction with other promos and discounts, is for end-users only. A maximum of five (5) free items can be redeemed per customer/company. Only purchases from Acer Concept Stores, Acer Authorized Resellers, and/or Acer Philippines Online Store qualify for the promotion.

For more information about Acer and the Unbox the Holidays with Acer promotion, follow Acer Philippines on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or go to www.acer.com.

