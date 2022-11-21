Laurente quickly disposes of Magboo in maiden Blow-by-Blow revival show

Referee Danrex Tapdasan counts out JR Magboo as Criztian Pitt Laurente looks on from the neutral corner during their Blow-by-Blow main event bout at the Mandaluyong City College Gym Sunday night.

MANILA, Philippines – Undefeated prospect Criztian Pitt Laurente wasted little time in dispatching journeyman JR Magboo, knocking him out in the opening seconds of their main event fight in the Manny Pacquiao-revived Blow-by-Blow boxing show at the Mandaluyong City College Gym last Sunday.

Laurente (11-0, 7 KOs), a former youth amateur standout, caught Magboo (18-8-2, 7 KOs) with a vicious left straight-right uppercut combination to the head just 45 seconds into the first round, sending the latter down for the count to win the vacant Philippines Boxing Federation super featherweight championship.

The 22-year-old, who like Pacquiao is a southpaw also hailing from General Santos City, was the aggressor from the opening bell and had tagged the overmatched Magboo with crisp blows prior to the knockout.

Laurente’s emphatic victory capped off the 64-round card witnessed by Pacquiao himself at ringside.

The former eight-division world champion, accompanied by longtime Mandaluyong City mayor and boxing patron Benjamin Abalos, revived Blow-by-Blow as a way of giving back to the show that served as his springboard when he started his pro career in the 1990s.

Pacquiao promised to hold similar boxing cards throughout the Philippines on a monthly basis, and these fights will be recorded for later airing on Cignal TV beginning January next year.

“Blow-by-Blow will head to different cities and municipalities to be able to showcase boxers and give them a chance to follow in the footsteps of Manny Pacquiao,” he told the packed crowd, who was able to enjoy Sunday night’s fight card free of charge.

The boxing icon took time off training for his December 11 exhibition fight with Korean YouTuber DK Yoo to preside over Blow-by-Blow’s return, posing for photos with fans and handing out cash prizes to the night’s standout fighters.

All is well for the 43-year-old Pacquiao, who really couldn’t find himself shying away from boxing for too long despite announcing his retirement shortly after losing to Yordenis Ugas last year.

"Boxing is the best," he said.