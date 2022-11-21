Davao survives spirited Surigao PCAP challenge

MANILA, Philippines – The Davao Chess Eagles and the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates are flexing their muscles heading into the Open Conference playoffs of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

Surigao was looking to continue their giant-killing ways but was beaten back in Armageddon, 3-0, by Davao.

The Fianchetto Checkmates drew with the Chess Eagles on both blitz and rapid play as they got huge points from Lennon Hart Salgados, Mariel Romero, Rhenz Auza and FM Vince Alaan. Davao, on the other, hand saw consistent play from NM Dale Bernardo, NM Alex Lupian, NM Jonathan Tan and Anthony Mosqueda.

Tied at 10.5-all, the game went into extra boards with the pair of Tan and Salgados, Bernardo and Auza, and FM Sander Severino and Alaan squaring off.

The switch in match-ups did Surigao no good as they got swept, 3-0.

Last November 16, Surigao defeated the Iloilo Kisela Knights, 13-8, and nearly defeated the Negros Kingsmen, 11.5-9.5.

In the second match of the weekend double-header, both Surigao and the Toledo Trojans were likewise tied at the end of blitz and rapid chess, 10.5-all. The match was scheduled to go into extra boards.

However, per PCAP policy, only one Armageddon per team can be played in one playdate.

The conclusion of the match will be held Wednesday, November 23.

Davao owns the best record in PCAP’s southern division with a 28-2 slate and 461 points. The northern division’s Pasig King Pirates also have the same win-loss record but have 466.5 won-points.

Surigao is in fifth spot with a 13-16 record and 335.5 won-points.

There are two more playdates and three more matches in the Open Conference’s elimination round before the playoffs begin on Wednesday, December 3.