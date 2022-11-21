^

Kaya wins back-to-back AIA 7s trophies

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 21, 2022 | 10:02am
Kaya FC won its second consecutive AI A7s Football Tournament Women’s Division One championship after beating Nomads Braves, 1-0, last Sunday.
MANILA, Philippines – The thing about streaks is that it is either continued or broken.

For Kaya’s Football Club’s women’s team, both occurred to them last Sunday evening at the McKinley Hill Stadium when they won their second consecutive AI A7s Football Tournament Women’s Division One championship after beating Nomads Braves, 1-0, last Sunday. That also meant ending a two-match losing streak to Nomads Braves dating back to last season.

In the 44th minute, Kaya’s Shelah Cadag latched on to a cross from teammate Dionesa Tolentin from the left side. Cadag fired a shot toward the left top corner that sank Nomads Braves’ hearts and sent her side celebrating.

The league’s best defense continued to hold off late sorties by Nomads Braves to earn the win.

“It was a great showcase for the young Nomads Braves,” said winning coach Let Dimzon as she paid tribute to Kaya’s valiant opponent. 

“But this was our best performance all tournament long. We strive to improve with every game so we can play great football with a premium on passing and classy finishing.”

Kaya FC is coached by Dimzon and features Errisa Rivas, Katrina Magbitang, Suettie Marie Simoy, Maria Theresa Bernardo, Izza Mae Mascion, Martina Theresa Roxas, Sophie Lyttle, Erika Turtur, Marnelli Dimzon, Patricia Tomanon, Joyce Ann Onrubia, Jonela Albiño, Dionesa Tolentin, Carmela Altiche, Zhyrelle Lou Belluga and Martina Therese Roxas.

The accomplishment also put Kaya in a unique position. Their men’s side is currently pacing the Philippines Football League.

The Women’s Division Two finals was likewise a close affair as Azzurri SC-Diliman piped Manila Digger, 2-1, to bag the trophy.

