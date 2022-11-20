^

Archers stave off furious UP rally in stunner, fans F4 hopes

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 20, 2022 | 8:51pm
Kevin Quiambao
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The DLSU Archers survived a furious rally late from defending champions UP Fighting Maroons to improve their chances for the Final Four, 82-80, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.

La Salle improved their record to 5-6, gaining all important ground in the race for the fourth spot in the standings.

Leaning on Kevin Quiambao's 13 points in the fourth salvo, La Salle snapped UP's 7-game win streak and handed the latter just their second loss of the season.

Quiambao nailed the pressure-filled free throws that put La Salle up four, 82-78, with 11.3 ticks left. 

The rookie created breathing room for La Salle after JD Cagulangan banked in a deep triple from the Mall of Asia logo that cut La Salle's lead to just two, 80-78, with 12.5 remaining in the ball game.

La Salle had a 10-point cushion, 79-69, with 1:13 left off of Mark Nonoy free throws with 1:13 left on the clock.

But UP's defense forced some crucial turnovers on the DLSU end to make the endgame interesting.

Malick Diouf scored on a second chance bucket to arrive at the final score in the thrilling match up.

Of note that La Salle fought back from a deficit as big as 12 points, and were playing without star scorer Schonny Winston who missed his fourth straight game due to a calf injury.

Harold Alarcon scored for UP with 4:51 left in the third stanza as they held the double-digit advantage, 58-46, before La Salle picked up the steam on offense.

"I think I'll give it to the guys. I'm proud with the way we played today. We got down by 12 but we still regrouped." said DLSU head coach Derrick Pumaren.

Quiambao finished with a total of 18 points, nine rebounds, one steal, and one block.

Nonoy, who was crucial in the third quarter for the Archers, chipped in 15 markers — a season high. He also added three boards, one assist, and two steals.

Zavier Lucero paced UP in the losing effort with 15 points, six boards, one assist, and a block.

La Salle hopes to continue their push for the Final Four against the NU Bulldogs on Wednesday, November 23. Meanwhile, UP will attempt to bounce back against the also-ran UST Growling Tigers on the same day.

The Scores:

LA SALLE 82 -- Quiambao 18, Nonoy 15, Austria 10, Nelle 9, M. Phillips 8, Abadam 8, B. Phillips 5, Nwankwo 5, Macalalag 4, Estacio 0, Cortez 0.
UP 80 -- Lucero 15, Tamayo 14, Spencer 12, Diouf 11, Cagulangan 8, Alarcon 8, Gonzales 4, Galinato 4, Calimag 4, Abadiano 0, Ramos 0.

Quarters: 14-18, 35-41, 59-63, 82-80.

