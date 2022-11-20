^

JRU's Amores apologizes to CSB players in person but charges still a go

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 20, 2022 | 8:31pm
JRU's Amores apologizes to CSB players in person but charges still a go
John Amores with the CSB Blazers in practice earlier this week
Courtesy of Charles Tiu

MANILA, Philippines — Jose Rizal University's John Amores has personally apoligized to the College of St. Benilde players after the infamous punching incident in their NCAA Season 98 meeting earlier this month.

Amores, who has since been removed from the Heavy Bombers' team and is serving a suspension from his classes, went to the CSB Blazers' practice on Saturday, according to CSB head coach Charles Tiu.

Tiu said that Amores reached out to one of his players, with the tactician relaying that the former Heavy Bomber can reach out to him any time.

"We spoke on Thursday and I invited him lang to practice if he wanted to apologize and he did." said Tiu.

"We're happy that he did that, it takes a lot of humility for him to accept his mistakes and to come up in front of the whole team to just say sorry. It's not easy." he added.

Tiu said that the parents of Jimboy Pustaran, one of the players Amores punched in the game, were also present when Amores apologized.

"It's a step towards the right direction for him, he said he wants to have a fresh start. And kami naman, we told him that we will try to help him in anyway that we can. For us, tapos na 'yung incident." said Tiu.

"We also asked for kahit papaano a little apologies to Mark Sangco and everybody for what happened. We wish him the best. We hope that one day he can revive his career somehow and I hope another team gives him a chance." he continued.

Amores faces an indefinite suspension from the NCAA because of the incident.

As for the formal complaints filed against Amores, Tiu said that they were likely to push through.

"I believe so, as of now. Nice thing about John, he's accepting naman whatever consequences. He didn't really ask or beg sila Jimboy to throw away the case and I said, that's really up to the families and the players." said Tiu.

Meanwhile, the Blazers coach also said that his team is just really trying to move past the incident, especially that CSB still has a playoff run in Season 98 looming.

"It's big but kami to be honest, we've really tried to move forward from it already. Actually John also said that he's apologizing na ginulo niya kami na we're playing for something so kami, we've already put that in the past. We're just focused on our next games." said Tiu.

CSB plays San Beda next for their last game of elimination on Tuesday, November 22.

