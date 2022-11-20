Abando continues fine play for Anyang; Abarrientos repeats over pal Belangel in KBL

MANILA, Philippines — Anyang KGC continued to rely on Filipino reinforcement Rhenz Abando in their 84-67 victory over the Changwon LG Sakers in the 2022-23 KBL season at Changwon Gymnasium on Sunday.

The NCAA champion uncorked 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field, adding seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in Anyang's second straight victory.

Abando contributed to the big team win for Anyang that saw four other players finish in twin-digit scoring as well. Omari Spellman added 15 points and six boards.

Justin Gutang, meanwhile, went scoreless for the Sakers. He did tally four assists and three rebounds for his team who fell to Changwon.

Anyang improved to 10-3, still atop the standings in the KBL.

Elsewhere, RJ Abarrientos scored another victory over Gilas pal SJ Belangel as Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus nipped Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, 85-72.

Abarrientos chipped in eight points, one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 24 minutes of action.

Belangel, on the other hand, only finished with two points in eight minutes of play.

Ulsan improved to 8-4, winning their last three games. Meanwhile, Daegu dropped to 3-9.

Elsewhere, Wonju DB Promy could not break out of their slump as they absorbed their third straight loss, 82-77, against the Goyang Carrot Jumpers.

Ethan Alvano tallied seven points, two rebounds, two assists, and a steal in the loss which sent Wonju down to 6-6 for the year.