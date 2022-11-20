B. League: Wright, Kyoto repeat over Hokkaido as Ramos goes down with injury

MANILA, Philippines — Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz scored a weekend sweep of the Levanga Hokkaido as they nabbed the 99-84 victory at the Yotsuba Arena Tokachi on Sunday in the 2022-23 Japan B. League season.

Wright finished with 24 points on a scorching 6-of-8 from three to go along with five assists, four rebounds, and three steals.

The Fil-Canadian's efforts supported Cheick Diallo's team-high 32 points and 11 boards for the Hannaryz who improved to 6-5.

It was an unfortunate outing for Ramos, though, who came down with a sprained right ankle, with 5:03 ticks left in the game after landing on an opponent's foot.

He finished with 11 points, six boards, and four assists for the 3-8 Kyoto.

Meanwhile, Thirdy Ravena dazzled as San-En NeoPhoenix continued to pick up steam, winning over Akita Northern Happinets anew, 93-90.

Ravena finished with 16 points, four boards, and three dimes to pace San-En to their fifth win, improving to 8-3.

Elsewhere, Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins bounced back with a 77-58 rout of the Kawasaki Brave Thunders. He finished with eight markers, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals as they bumped up their record to 8-3.

Justine Baltazar, for his part, did not see action in the Hiroshima Dragonflies' 91-77 loss to the Chiba Jets.

Hiroshima ended its win streak at six games and dropped to 8-3.

In the other game, Kiefer Ravena sat out the Shiga Lakes' 89-84 loss to the Ryukyu Golden Kings. Jay Washington, meanwhile, played almost 10 minutes in the victory to finish with three points.

Ryukyu improved their slate to 9-2 while Shiga absorbed its seventh straight loss to drop to 2-9.

Over in B2, Filipino imports struggled in their respective games.

Kobe Paras went scoreless in Altiri Chiba's 99-61 win over the Earthfriends Tokyo Z, as they won their third straight game without much contribution from the UP standout.

Chiba improved to 11-4 to keep their place in the top half of the standings in the division.

Jordan Heading, meanwhile, tallied only two points, three rebounds, one steal, and one block in Nagasaki Velca's 79-56 loss to the Saga Ballooners, falling to 9-6.

Greg Slaughter's Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka, for their part, won in overtime against the Nishinomiya Storks, 81-74.

Slaughter had five points and one rebound in the victory as they drummed up their record to 8-7.