Falcons nip Red Warriors, boost Final Four hopes

MANILA, Philippines — The Adamson Soaring Falcons scored a bounce back win to revive their hopes for qualifying to the Final Four of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament, beating the UE Red Warriors, 74-64, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.

In a game that saw Jerom Lastimosa, who initially said he was out for the season due to a foot injury, play 32 seconds and score two points on free throws, Adamson fetched a one-up on their fellow contenders for the fourth spot in the standings, improving their slate to 5-6 for the year.

READ: Adamson's Lastimosa likely out for the season

After the game, Adamson head coach Nash Racela stated that Lastimosa would continue to see limited minutes like this, and said that he was not sidelined for the rest of the season.

"Si Jerom Lastimosa is not out for the season. Ayun lang, 'yun lang ang masasabi ko." he said.

Adamson rode a second salvo where they outscored the Red Warriors, 27-7, after trailing by one at the end of the first salvo.

Player of the Game Cedrick Manzano finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks. He also scored the basket which game Adamson their biggest lead of the game at 22, 63-41, with 6:43 ticks left in the game.

But the Red Warriors did not go down without a fight as they trimmed the lead to as small as eight, 62-70, after a Gani Stevens bucket with 45.2 remaining.

They then forced a turnover on Jed Colonia with 32.2 ticks left on the clock.

UE, though, could not convert on the other end. Joem Sabandal nailed two freebies to push Adamson's lead back to double-digits, 72-62, with 20.8 remaining.

Lastimosa's two points came through free throws with 18.5 left in the game.

Didat Hanapi and Lenda Douanga paced the Soaring Falcons with 13 markers each, supporting Manzano's double-double.

Luis Villegas led UE's losing efforts with 20 points, two rebounds, six assists, and a steal.

UE falls to 4-8, losing their third straight game.

Adamson will continue to push for a berth in the Final Four against FEU on Wednesday. Meanwhile, UE will continue their own uphill battle against the Ateneo Blue Eagles on the same day.

The Scores:

ADAMSON 74 -- Hanapi 13, Douanga 13, Manzano 11, Sabandal 10, Flowers 7, Torres 6, Colonia 4, Yerro 3, Manlapaz 3, Barcelona 2, Lastimosa 2, Jaymalin 0, Barasi 0, Fuentebella 0, W. Magbuhos 0.

UE 64 -- Villegas 20, Stevens 14, K. Paranada 14, N. Paranada 8, Payawal 6, Sawat 2, Pagsanjan 0, Tulabut 0, Remogat 0, Antiporda 0, Guevarra 0, Gilbuena 0, Lingo-Lingo 0.

Quarters: 15-16, 42-23, 56-41, 74-64.