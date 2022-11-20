Petro Gazz' Vander Weide eager to face Creamline again in PVL semis

MANILA, Philippines — Petro Gazz Angels' guest player Lindsey Vander Weide expressed excitement to clash with Premier Volleyball League (PVL) powerhouse Creamline Cool Smashers in the semifinal round of the Reinforced Conference set to begin next week.

After losing their match up in the preliminaries in four sets back in October, the American hitter targets a bounce-back win when it matters most.

"Honestly, Creamline again," Vander Weide said after their three-set victory over the UAI Army Lady Troopers on Saturday.

"I felt like that was a really close match and we kinda did some things, me personally too, that let it slip away so I'm very excited to play them again," she added.

The Angels clinched their spot in the next round with one game left in eliminations, as they face the F2 Cargo Movers on Tuesday.

Though the Cargo Movers are already out of playoff contention owing to the PVL point system, Petro Gazz is looking to keep momentum going with their dominance peaking at the right time.

"I told MJ [Phillips] and I told the team that I wanted to feel good going into F2 and the [semi]finals and I think we did that in this game by playing the way we played so it feels good," said Vander Weide.

"We have F2 as our alst game, obviously, we wanna win that and then going into a strong [semi]finals, we're in a good spot," she continued.

The Angels look to defend their Reinforced Conference title, winning the last edition back in 2019 against the Cool Smashers. They won it in three games.

First on deck, though, for Petro Gazz will be Choco Mucho on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.