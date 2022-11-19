Japan B. League: Wright's Kyoto bests Ramos, Hokkaido; Paras continues surge in Division 2

MANILA, Philippines — Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz emerged victorious in an 80-75 squeaker past Dwight Ramos' Levanga Hokkaido in the 2022-23 Japan B. League season at Yotsuba Arena Tokachi on Saturday.

Wright, playing against his fellow Filipino import, went 4-of-6 from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points, two rebounds, an assist, and a steal to lead his team to their fourth win in the last five outings and improved their record to 5-5.

Hokkaido, who dropped to 3-7, saw Ramos come off the bench. He finished with 10 points, one assist, and one steal.

Over in B2, Kobe Paras' game continues to rise as he helped Altiri Chiba to a 98-64 rout of Earthfriends Tokyo Z.

The second generation star uncorked 11 points and a rebound for Altiri's back-to-back wins. They now top the standings in the division at 10-4.

Back in B1, Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix won their fourth straight game with an 81-75 victory over the Akita Northern Happinets.

The Gilas guard had 10 points, seven boards, and an assist as he returned from being a reserve for the national team in the fifth window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes, meanwhile, absorbed a 72-51 loss against the Ryukyu Golden Kings.

Kiefer went 0-of-6 in nine minutes of play but still logged three rebounds, two steals and assist. Shiga fell to 2-8.

Ryukyu's Filipino reinforcement Jay Washington finished with only two points and three rebounds off of the bench for the 8-2 Golden Kings.

In the other B1 games, Ray Parks' Nagoya Diamond Dolphins fell to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, 85-73.

Parks finished with 15 markers, a rebound, an assist, and a block for the 7-3 Nagoya.

Justine Baltazar, for his part, went scoreless in a minute and 39 seconds of action in the Hiroshima Dragonflies' 92-77 victory over the Chiba Jets.

Hiroshima won its sixth straight game and improved to 8-2.

Back in B2, Jordan Heading's Nagasaki Velca fell to the Saga Ballooners, 110-107.

Though blanked from deep, Heading finished with 17 points, four assists, two boards, and two steals in the loss.

Nagasaki fell to 9-5 and are now losers of two straight.

Greg Slaughter, meanwhile, rode the bench in Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka's 72-65 victory over the Nishinomiya Storks as they evened their slate at 7-7.