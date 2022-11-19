NU repeats over La Salle to claim Shakey's Super League crown

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs claimed the inaugural Shakey's Super League 2022 Pre-Season Championship with a three-set victory over rivals DLSU Lady Spikers, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

In a rematch of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball finals, Alyssa Solomon and Bella Belen took over the reigns in scoring with 14 and 10 markers, respectively.

Solomon copped Finals MVP honors for her offense, 13 of which came off of attacks.

The Lady Bulldogs fended off a tough challenge from the Lady Spikers who were without Jolina dela Cruz, and Justine Jazareno because of UAAP beach volleyball duties.

La Salle's efforts included a comeback from down 11 in the second set where the Taft squad's second unit could not play at pace with the Lady Bulldogs.

Still, the arsenal of Coach Karl Dimaculangan proved too much for Angel Canino and company as they absorbed the straight sets loss in the preseason tiff.

Canino paced La Salle in the losing effort with 14 markers as Gagate contributed eight.

In the bronze medal match, the Adamson Soaring Falcons edged the UST Golden Tigresses, 25-27, 25-20, 16-25, 25-22, 15-11.

Trisha Tubu paced Adamson in the victory with 19 points.

In the classification matches, Ateneo dealt UP a 25-17, 25-27, 25-20, 25-12 loss to clinch fifth place.

The FEU Lady Tamaraws, meanwhile, drubbed the University of Perpetual Help, 25-18, 25-10, 25-27, 25-17, to claim 7th place.