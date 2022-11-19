Cignal boosts semis drive, ousts Cargo Movers

MANILA, Philippines — The Cignal HD Spikers strengthened their bid for a spot in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference semifinals with a four-set victory over fellow contender F2 Logistics, 25-21, 20-25, 25-14, 25-20, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Their win broke an erstwhile tie in the middle of the standings as the HD Spikers improved to 4-3 and they bumped the Cargo Movers down to 3-4.

Related Stories Angels soar to semis, dumps winless Army

"Yung mindset namin is mag perform nang mabuti, nang maayos, at lalaban talaga. Walang bukas na hihintayin or another chance na kaya pa namin." said Cignal coach Shaq delos Santos.

"Ito talaga yung opportunity na binigay samin so talagang kailangan namin i-grab which is nakuha naman namin." he added.

Despite playing the opening set without guest player Tai Bierria, Cignal leaned on balanced attacking from the likes of Angeli Araneta, Ces Molina, and Riri Meneses.

F2 looked to force the winner-take-all fifth set when they were within two, 19-21, off of a Kianna Dy block point in the fourth salvo.

But a 4-1 run by the HD Spikers foiled any chance of a comeback by the Cargo Movers, who are now losers of two straight games.

Molina topscored for Cignal with 20 markers while Araneta added 15 points.

Meneses and Roselyn Doria added nine each as Bierria was limited to just six points in three sets of action.

Player of the Game Gel Cayuna took charge of the playmaking with 17 excellent sets to go along with her four points.

For F2, Lindsay Stalzer was the lone bright spot with 26 markers.

Cignal and the Choco Mucho Flying Titans battle for the last spot in the semifinal round when they clash on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena.

Choco Mucho (nine points) will need to win in four sets or less against the HD Spikers (11 points) to enter the next round.

F2, though they can still finish with the same record as Cignal and Choco Mucho should the Flying Titans win over the HD Spikers in their match, will not be able to overtake them in the standings due to inferior points (eight points).

The Cargo Movers play their final game of the conference against the Petro Gazz Angels also on Tuesday.