^

Sports

Cignal boosts semis drive, ousts Cargo Movers

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 19, 2022 | 8:12pm
Cignal boosts semis drive, ousts Cargo Movers
Ces Molina
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — The Cignal HD Spikers strengthened their bid for a spot in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference semifinals with a four-set victory over fellow contender F2 Logistics, 25-21, 20-25, 25-14, 25-20, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Their win broke an erstwhile tie in the middle of the standings as the HD Spikers improved to 4-3 and they bumped the Cargo Movers down to 3-4.

"Yung mindset namin is mag perform nang mabuti, nang maayos, at lalaban talaga. Walang bukas na hihintayin or another chance na kaya pa namin." said Cignal coach Shaq delos Santos.

"Ito talaga yung opportunity na binigay samin so talagang kailangan namin i-grab which is nakuha naman namin." he added.

Despite playing the opening set without guest player Tai Bierria, Cignal leaned on balanced attacking from the likes of Angeli Araneta, Ces Molina, and Riri Meneses.

F2 looked to force the winner-take-all fifth set when they were within two, 19-21, off of a Kianna Dy block point in the fourth salvo.

But a 4-1 run by the HD Spikers foiled any chance of a comeback by the Cargo Movers, who are now losers of two straight games.

Molina topscored for Cignal with 20 markers while Araneta added 15 points.

Meneses and Roselyn Doria added nine each as Bierria was limited to just six points in three sets of action.

Player of the Game Gel Cayuna took charge of the playmaking with 17 excellent sets to go along with her four points.

For F2, Lindsay Stalzer was the lone bright spot with 26 markers.

Cignal and the Choco Mucho Flying Titans battle for the last spot in the semifinal round when they clash on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena.

Choco Mucho (nine points) will need to win in four sets or less against the HD Spikers (11 points) to enter the next round.

F2, though they can still finish with the same record as Cignal and Choco Mucho should the Flying Titans win over the HD Spikers in their match, will not be able to overtake them in the standings due to inferior points (eight points).

The Cargo Movers play their final game of the conference against the Petro Gazz Angels also on Tuesday.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ONE Fight Night 4: Loman dominates Fernandes as Belingon's woes continue

ONE Fight Night 4: Loman dominates Fernandes as Belingon's woes continue

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Team Lakay's Stephen Loman and Kevin Belingon came out with contrasting results in their respective bouts in ONE Fight Night...
Sports
fbtw
Bruce rebounds with 71, Avaricio makes move but Arevalo falters

Bruce rebounds with 71, Avaricio makes move but Arevalo falters

By Jan Veran | 10 hours ago
American Karen Chung, Korean Keulki Lee and Chinese Yue Ren matched outputs for the second straight day, their 70s keeping...
Sports
fbtw
Biado stamps class in World 10-ball Predator Pro title romp

Biado stamps class in World 10-ball Predator Pro title romp

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
The 39-year-old former world champion finished unbeaten following triumphs over countryman Johan Chua, Taiwanese Ko Ping Chung,...
Sports
fbtw
Qatar vs Ecuador tips off FIFA World Cup action

Qatar vs Ecuador tips off FIFA World Cup action

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Ranked 50th in the world, World Cup debutants Qatar will not have it easy when they face Ecuador as the latter returns to...
Sports
fbtw
Amores officially sacked from JRU Bombers, faces suspension in classes
play

Amores officially sacked from JRU Bombers, faces suspension in classes

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Jose Rizal University has meted additional sanctions on player John Amores following his infamous rampage in an NCAA game...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Japan B. League: Wright's Kyoto bests Ramos, Hokkaido; Paras continues surge in Division 2

Japan B. League: Wright's Kyoto bests Ramos, Hokkaido; Paras continues surge in Division 2

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Wright, playing against his fellow Filipino import, went 4-of-6 from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points, two rebounds,...
Sports
fbtw
AIA 7s: Division 1 men's semis set on Sunday

AIA 7s: Division 1 men's semis set on Sunday

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
Now, after over three months, the last four squads are standing in another weekend of win-or-go-home football at the McKinley...
Sports
fbtw
Laurente, Magboo headline Pacquiao-revived Blow-by-Blow boxing show

Laurente, Magboo headline Pacquiao-revived Blow-by-Blow boxing show

7 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao relives his glorious years while fighting on local soil when the boxing great presides over the much-awaited...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP women's hoops: Ateneo swoops down on Lady Tams, boost Final Four bid

UAAP women's hoops: Ateneo swoops down on Lady Tams, boost Final Four bid

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
With the race to the last spot in the Final Four still tight with rivals UP Fighting Maroons, Ateneo bucked a slow start against...
Sports
fbtw
Big games loom for Rizal, three others in PCAP Saturday

Big games loom for Rizal, three others in PCAP Saturday

By Rick Olivares | 11 hours ago
Five more matches remain in the preliminaries of the Open Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with