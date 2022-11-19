Angels soar to semis, dumps winless Army

MANILA, Philippines — The Petro Gazz Angels made light work of the UAI Army Lady Troopers, 25-13, 25-12, 25-19, as they punched their ticket to the semifinal round of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

The Angels, who have one game left in their schedule for the elimination round, dominated the Lady Troopers from the get go as they forced the latter to an 0-8 record for the conference.

Guest player Lindsey Vander Weide paced Petro Gazz with 20 big points in the victory while Aiza Maizo-Pontillas scattered 12 markers.

Petro Gazz leaned on their defense in the net with 15 block points to just three from the Lady Troopers.

The Angels relished the dominant showing ahead of the semifinals where they hope to bring the momentum from their wins against F2 on Tuesday and into the next round.

"'Yun 'yung una naming objective coming into this game, 'yun nga kahit sino 'yung kalaban namin, whether Army na nasa ilalim or kahit sino man, gusto lang naming gawin pang-build ng momentum going into the semis so good thing na nakuha namin in three sets," said Petro Gazz head coach Rald Ricafort.

Meanwhile, the Lady Troopers were led by Canadian Laura Condotta with 12 markers.